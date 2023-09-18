Start-Up Nation Central Announces CatAI is Winner of Hospital2Hospital Clinical Capacity Tech Challenge with U.S.-based Baptist Health South Florida, Sheba ARC Innovation, and Triventures

CatAI developed a solution that extracts medical data through a smartphone camera, solving technical challenges faced by remote patient monitoring systems

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Start-Up Nation Central, a leading nonprofit organization promoting Israeli innovation globally, announced that CatAI won its inaugural Hospital2Hospital Tech Challenge in cooperation with Baptist Health Innovations, part of Baptist Health South Florida, Sheba ARC Innovation, and Triventures. CatAI's pioneering technology stood out for its exceptional potential to transform patient care and hospital efficiency.

Hospitals worldwide grapple with various complex issues, including rising demand for healthcare services, constrained budgets, and a limited pool of skilled healthcare professionals. These challenges indicate the critical need for healthcare facilities to invest in cutting-edge technologies, optimize administrative workflows, and encourage teamwork among medical staff.

CatAI was chosen from among 106 companies competing in the challenge and will receive a $75,000 in-kind pilot credit to work with Baptist Health Innovations, and further develop their solution to enter the U.S. market. The company will also receive professional consulting from ARC Sheba health experts and Triventures, a global early-stage fund that invests in innovative healthcare.

CatAI's digital healthcare platform extracts medical data through a smartphone camera, solving technical challenges faced by remote patient monitoring systems. By harnessing AI and machine learning, it facilitates patient engagement and efficient data transmission to care management teams, enhancing patient outcomes.

The list of top companies in the challenge is available here, and The five finalists of the tech challenge were: Bio-fence, Droxi, LiST Funding, VeraMed and CatAI.

This groundbreaking initiative, in collaboration with Baptist Health Innovations, ARC Innovation at Sheba Medical Center, and Triventures, aimed to revolutionize healthcare delivery and clinical capacity through innovative solutions. Priority was given to solutions providing direct, measurable impact and immediate cost-effectiveness, thereby improving patient outcomes.

"The Hospital2Hospital Tech Challenge represents a pivotal step in leveraging Israeli innovation to address critical healthcare challenges," said Start-Up Nation Central CEO, Avi Hasson. "This initiative aligns with our mission to foster collaboration between hospitals, startups, and healthcare multinationals for meaningful impact and implementation of innovative solutions. By applying tech to real-world healthcare needs, we aim to drive tangible improvements in patient care and operational efficiency."

"Congratulations to the Challenge winner CatAI on their exceptional technology that will drive innovation and impact efficiencies within our organization," said Mark Coticchia, vice president of Innovations, Baptist Health South Florida. "We'd like to thank our partners at Start-Up Nation Central, ARC Sheba, Triventures and each Israeli start-up that participated in this Challenge. Their ingenuity and value propositions far exceeded our high expectations. We look forward to exploring an expanded collaboration with CatAI and with many of the high-trajectory participants."

"Technology is the driving force of healthcare transformation. Hospitals around the globe are implementing cutting-edge solutions such as AI, machine learning, and remote care technology developed by startups. We are proud to partner with Start-Up Nation Central, Baptist Health Innovations, and Triventures for this important initiative and transform the future of health," said Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center | Director and Founder of ARC Innovation.

The success of the Hospital2Hospital Tech Challenge reinforces the importance of cross-border collaboration to foster innovation in healthcare and marks a significant step towards creating a more efficient, patient-centered, and technologically advanced healthcare system.

The Tech Challenge attracted a diverse array of innovative Israeli startups, each addressing critical healthcare challenges. The five finalists showcased groundbreaking solutions with significant potential for resolving pressing challenges facing healthcare systems:

Droxi's smart AI physician inbox addresses the challenge of EHR inboxes, reducing the time spent on messages such as prescriptions and medical advice requests. Its AI provides context, saving time and reducing burnout. With a seamlessly integrated solution, it saves 50% of task time, allowing providers to see more patients and enhance patient care. Verame's collaboration platform streamlines patient care management, addressing the administrative burden on medical teams. It integrates into daily workflows, capturing real-time patient care data and essential information. This empowers medical teams and billing teams alike, bridging the gap between patient care and financial aspects. LiST specializes in predicting medical outcomes for the aging population, focusing on health events and comorbidities. This predictive healthcare solution aids risk assessment in preventive care, long-term care, and insurance, offering personalized insights derived from individual medical history analysis. Bio-fence's "OxiLast" transparent and safe film-forming product addresses hospital-acquired infections. Applied to high-touch surfaces, it stabilizes and prolongs antimicrobial effects, reducing antibiotic-resistant bacteria. OxiLast's pre-clinical effectiveness presents a promising modality for improving hospital room hygiene.

About the partners:

Start-Up Nation Central is a non-profit organization that connects Israeli innovation to the world in order to help international entities solve global challenges. Focusing on the Israeli technology ecosystem, we provide a platform that nurtures business growth and generates partnerships with key countries, multinational companies, and organizations to strengthen Israel's economy and society. For more information, visit: https://startupnationcentral.org/

South Florida-based Baptist Health is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 27,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned institutes specializing in cancer care, brain and spine care, heart and vascular care and orthopedic care. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and The Baptist Health PineApp, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and is the most awarded healthcare system in South Florida by U.S. News and World Report. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

ARC Innovation encompasses a global ecosystem that aims to develop, pilot, and roll out game-changing solutions. It prioritizes innovations in digital health as its main change vehicle and fosters an open innovation environment. Our goal is to have a meaningful, measurable impact on healthcare by 2030. To this end, we unite leading academic medical centers with innovative startups and strategic industry partners to promote accelerated development and implementation through the sharing of data and streamlined collaborations. Together we will change the future of health. https://arc.sheba.co.il/

Triventures is a global, early-stage fund that invests in exceptional entrepreneurs. We partner with disruptive ventures with innovative breakthroughs in healthcare and beyond. Our vision is to create a better, healthier future through data-driven solutions and cross-industry convergence. https://www.triventures.vc/

