FNB Lauded for Parent- and Family-Friendly Workplace Experience

Company Adds to Growing List of National Honors, Also Earns 13th Consecutive Top Workplace Award in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) and its largest subsidiary, First National Bank, again have been recognized for their differentiated workplace experience and the resources they provide to empower employees to succeed. Nationally, Newsweek named FNB to its list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families, reinforcing the Company's commitment to providing the benefits, programs and flexibility that allow employees to effectively balance their personal and professional responsibilities. Out of the 800 companies included, FNB was one of only 24 banking and consumer finance companies to appear on the list.

To compile the list, Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group to conduct a large-scale employer study based on more than 224,000 company reviews from more than 36,000 parents and single parents. Survey respondents evaluated their employers or companies with which they are familiar based on eight categories, including: company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive management of the diverse workforce. To qualify, companies must be based in the United States with at least 1,000 employees.

This recognition marks FNB's latest appearance on Newsweek's rankings of America's Greatest Workplaces.

"At FNB, one of our primary goals is to ensure that our employees and their families have access to a comprehensive suite of benefits so they can achieve work-life balance, care for loved ones, reach their education goals and prepare for a successful retirement," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "By maintaining our culture and providing superior benefits, we foster engagement and happiness for our employees, which ultimately contributes not only to the recognition we have earned both externally and from our team, but also to our financial success."

FNB also garnered honors in its headquarters city where it was named a Greater Pittsburgh Top Workplace by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for a 13th consecutive year. FNB has now appeared on the list every year since its inception in 2011.

Top Workplaces awards are determined solely by employee feedback and compiled by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. In 2023, FNB also has been recognized nationally as a Top Workplace USA, Top Workplace for Financial Services and Top Workplace National Culture Excellence Awards winner while adding regional honors as a Top Workplace in South Carolina and in Northeast Ohio.

Overall, FNB has received more than 50 third-party awards for workplace excellence. Visit the Awards and Recognition page at fnb-online.com for more about the Company's extensive list of achievements and explore opportunities to join a leading workplace at fnb-online.com/careers.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $45 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

