Sierra Digital Stands Out at ASUG Best Practices: SAP for Oil, Gas, & Energy

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American SAP User Group, ASUG, is gathering in Dallas to conference on SAP Best Practices for Oil, Gas, & Energy (9/13-15). SAP's news-making Business Technology Platform (BTP) is expected to dominate the event for its simplification of the SAP experience, centralizing Data Analytics, App Development, Integration, AI Services, and Automation into one unified environment. And among the SAP partners assembled, Sierra Digital, headquartered in nearby Houston, stands out for their distinct simplification of BTP-based App Development.

Sierra's App Dev cycles begin with industry-exclusive Assessment Packs for Core Code Conversion and Datasphere Readiness. These reports serve as roadmaps to the low-code/no-code world of BTP. Sierra's smart insights denote the components of an enterprise landscape that are in great shape (GreenLight), the parts that need tweaking (YellowLight), and the components that need to be overhauled (RedLight).

Leveraging these Readiness Assessment outcomes, Sierra then helps analyze, identify, and prioritize use case opportunities across the enterprise where BTP App Builds can extend, enhance, and simplify SAP's value to an organization. Sierra's flexible App Frameworks can be fitted to individual enterprise needs without the lengthy, costly dev cycles demanded by custom builds.

Sierra's App Portfolio includes solutions built specifically for Oil & Gas. The EnerBridge Suite supports Upstream with powerful productivity-enhancing apps that optimize SAP Production Revenue and Joint Venture Accounting (PRA/JVA) software. EnerBridge acts like a bridge, joining together disparate people, processes, and data in one, user-friendly experience. Moreover, it eliminates repetitive tasks, like data entry; it fosters data and stakeholder visibility; and it uses data to generate value-driving forecasts with SAP Analytics Cloud and prescriptive/predictive modeling.

To learn how EnerBridge contributes value to enterprise, visit Sierra at Booth #16 of ASUG's Best Practices: SAP for Oil, Gas, & Energy (9/13-15). For personal meetings with Sierra experts during the event, book here. For more info, contact Sierra: sales@sierradigitalinc.com.

About Sierra: Sierra Digital connects enterprise users to technologies that simplify, enhance, and extend SAP system value without the time, cost, or risk of traditional development cycles. Sierra is a global partner to SAP, providing quick Cloud advantages with low-code/no-code App Development and expert adoption support. Headquartered in Houston, Sierra employs more than 300 in the United States and abroad.

