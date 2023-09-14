Schneider Electric Unveils Latest Texas Manufacturing Plant as Part of a $300 Million Investment in U.S. Manufacturing

Products made in state-of-the-art facility will support customers in the energy transition and contribute to the build out of America's infrastructure

The projected 400 new jobs will boost the company's total number of employees in El Paso to about 1,500 by year end

Company's fourth El Paso plant makes the city home to its largest manufacturing operation in the United States

EL PASO, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, joined forces with state, region, and local officials and dignitaries to formally unveil its new 160,000 square foot manufacturing plant in El Paso, TX. The plant is part of a $300 million U.S. manufacturing investment the company has made to support customers who will use the electrical equipment produced in it, contributing to the advancement of the energy transition and the build out of America's infrastructure.

"Schneider Electric is proud to be at the forefront of America's manufacturing renaissance, exemplifying our commitment to fostering innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth," said Annette Clayton, CEO of Schneider Electric North America. "As we embark on this journey with the opening of our latest manufacturing plant in the United States, we look forward to providing the highest level of service to our customers while also contributing to the revitalization of American manufacturing."

With more than 20 plants in its U.S. manufacturing network, the latest smart factory opening makes Schneider Electric's El Paso campus the company's largest manufacturing operation in the U.S. By the end of the year, the company will have approximately 1,500 employees in El Paso, thanks to the creation of about 400 new jobs making the Fortune 500 company one of the largest employers in the region.

"We are proud that Texas is home to a booming tech manufacturing sector that continues to fuel Texas' economic global might," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is a hub of innovation, and Schneider Electric's new facility in El Paso will help produce medium voltage switchgear serving the data center market segment. Schneider Electric is a key part of the Texas economic juggernaut, and I thank Judge Samaniego, Mayor Leeser, the Borderplex Alliance, and all the community leaders involved for their work to bring such a great company to this wonderful city. This facility is an investment in the future of El Paso and an important piece in building the Texas of tomorrow."

Located in the Northwest Corporate Center, the new facility produces custom designed low voltage and medium voltage electrical products that safely distribute electrical power from the utility grid to various places within industrial, commercial, and residential settings. The first set of products manufactured in the new El Paso plant shipped out earlier this summer to customers in the data center sector.

"Schneider Electric's investment in the El Paso community goes beyond creating well-paying jobs for our skilled workforce - it's significantly enhancing our local economy," said El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser. "On behalf of the people of El Paso, I want to thank Schneider Electric for their continued commitment to our region and their role in fostering economic development and skilled job opportunities."

"Schneider Electric's expansion in El Paso showcases the Borderplex region's significant contributions to our country's economy," said Jon Barela, CEO, Borderplex Alliance. "We're grateful to Schneider Electric for choosing our community to expand its operations and thank our city and county partners for their cooperation in continuing to move our region forward."

"Schneider Electric, a formidable force in the industry, not only holds the key to unlocking economic growth but also possesses the unparalleled ability to elevate the very fabric of our community, enriching lives in ways beyond measure," said Ricardo A. Samaniego, El Paso County Judge. "This decision exemplifies our county's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, bolstering enterprises, and cultivating a hospitable ecosystem for esteemed industry pioneers."

Since 2020, the company has not only constructed its new El Paso plant it has also invested in equipment and upgraded operations at its manufacturing facilities in Lexington, Kentucky; Lincoln, Nebraska; as well as Mechanicsburg and Middletown, Pennsylvania. The enhancements, made possible by the $300 million multi-year investment, have made these facilities smarter, more sustainable, and highly efficient.

Schneider Electric is currently ranked No. 1 in Gartner, Inc's Global Supply Chain Top 25 list the industry analyst firm publishes annually that recognizes companies with leading supply chain operations. The company was recently ranked among the Top 10 of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by the Great Place to Work U.S. organization and Fortune magazine. In 2022, its El Paso campus expansion project received recognition as the Project of the Year from the Texas Economic Development Council for cities with a population of more than 250,000 residents.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

