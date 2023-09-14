Fibocom 5G Module FM160-NA Certified by All Three of US' Leading Operators

Fibocom's 5G module FM160-NA has achieved an industry-leading milestone by receiving all three major US carriers' certifications. The module has been approved to deliver optimal 5G connectivity service on all three carriers' networks with verified capabilities, bolstering the mobile broadband applications with the best-in-class 5G experience.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces the significant milestone of its 5G module FM160-NA on the completion of receiving all three major US carriers' certifications. The industry-leading FM160-NA will help customers in the North America market to reduce the time-to-market, accelerating the 5G FWA commercialization.

(PRNewswire)

Supporting NR Carrier Aggregation (CA), FM160-NA optimizes 5G user experience with extended coverage, boosted throughput, and increased capacity. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® X62 modem chipset, FM160-NA is backward compatible with LTE-TDD and LTE-FDD network standards. It delivers maximum downlink rates of 3.5Gbps and uplink rates of 900Mbps under 5G, empowering IoT applications with lightning data transmission speeds. Packaged in M.2 form factor with the size of 30x52x2.3mm, the module is pin-compatible with Fibocom's Release 15 module FM150, which allows customers to advance the 5G terminals without investment concerns.

According to the research conducted by Statista, the total amount of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connections is predicted to reach 236 million connections worldwide by 2028. In 2022, the number of 5G FWA connections in the world reached 19.23 million. The upgrade demand for higher data throughput for both 4G FWA service providers and early-stage 5G FWA service providers keeps growing. Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), as the access point to provide seamless and reliable connectivity service for homes, enterprises, and industries, is the key enabler in boosting FWA adoption. Fibocom FM160-NA is the ideal wireless solution for FWA customers to narrow down the digital divide by enabling gigabit connectivity for end devices such as CPE, ODU, mobile hot spot, USB dongles, etc.

FM160-NA provides high-performance positioning and navigation services for mobility scenarios with built-in multi-constellation GNSS. Moreover, it also supports abundant functionalities such as digital audio, VoLTE and VoNR, which is flexible to acquire via software upgrade. Meanwhile, it supports multiple operating systems (Linux/ Android/ Windows), various network protocols as well as industry-standard interfaces (USIM, USB 3.1, PCIe 4.0 and I2S), allowing much flexibility and ease of integration for FWA customer deployment.

Gene Santana, VP of Overseas Carriers Certification Dept., Fibocom, commented, "We are thrilled to gain all three major carriers' certifications with the robust quality of FM160-NA, which marks the remarkable achievements for FM160-NA in the North America market. Looking forward, Fibocom is confident to deliver the best-in-class 5G solution for diversified mobile broadband markets and work closely with operators to accelerate the 5G monetization."

About Fibocom

