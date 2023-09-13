Win Stuff
High Inflation Continues to Affect Tax Code Increases, Bloomberg Tax Predicts

Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting released its 2024 Projected U.S. Tax Rates, which indicates inflation adjusted amounts in the tax code will increase 5.4% from 2023. While this is a slight decrease from the 7.1% increase in 2023, it is nearly double the 2022 increase of 3%. The full report is available at: http://onb-tax.com/9MPI50PLeeM.

Bloomberg Tax's annual Projected U.S. Tax Rates Report provides early, accurate notice of the potential tax savings that could be realized due to increases in deduction limitations, upward adjustments to tax brackets, and increases to numerous other key thresholds.

The report accounts for changes made under the Inflation Reduction Act and the SECURE 2.0 Act that affect tax planning for corporate taxpayers in certain industries. They include an increase in the wage limitation amount for the additional §45E credit for small employer pension plan startup costs from $100,000 to $140,000.

Additional changes include an increase in the §4611(c) hazardous substance superfund financing rate and an increase in the §179D deduction for energy efficient commercial building property if new wage and apprenticeship requirements are met.

This year's report projects that several key deductions for taxpayers will see notable year-over-year increases, with the foreign earned income exclusion increasing from $120,000 to $126,500, and the annual exclusion for gifts increasing from $17,000 to $18,000, thereby allowing taxpayers to increase their gifts without tax implications.

"For the second year in a row, high U.S. inflation has contributed to a significant increase in inflation-adjusted amounts in the tax code," said Heather Rothman, Vice President, Analysis & Content, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Once again, our annual report provides actionable projections for tax professionals and taxpayers to begin planning for the upcoming year ahead of the official IRS announcement."

Other key adjustments, with comparisons of the 2023 amounts and 2024 projections, include:

Individual Income Tax Rate Brackets

Married Filing Jointly and Surviving Spouses

2023 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges

Projected 2024 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges

10% - $0 to $22,000

10% - $0 to $23,200

12% - Over $22,000 to $89,450

12% - Over $23,200 to $94,300

22% - Over $89,450 to $190,750

22% - Over $94,300 to $201,050

24% - Over $190,750 to $364,200

24% - Over $201,050 to $383,900

32% - Over $364,200 to $462,500

32% - Over $383,900 to $487,450

35% - Over $462,500 to $693,750

35% - Over $487,450 to $731,200

37% - Over $693,750

37% - Over $731,200

Unmarried Individuals (other than Surviving Spouses and Heads of Households)

2023 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges

Projected 2024 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges

10% - $0 to $11,000

10% - $0 to $11,600

12% - Over $11,000 to $44,725

12% - Over $11,600 to $47,150

22% - Over $44,725 to $95,375

22% - Over $47,150 to $100,525

24% - Over $95,375 to $182,100

24% - Over $100,525 to $191,950

32% - Over $182,100 to $231,250

32% - Over $191,950 to $243,725

35% - Over $231,250 to $578,125

35% - Over $243,725 to $609,350

37% - Over $578,125

37% - Over $609,350

Standard Deduction

Filing Status

2023

Standard Deduction

Projected 2024

Standard Deduction

Married Filing Jointly/Surviving Spouses

$27,700

$29,200

Heads of Household

$20,800

$21,900

All Other Taxpayers

$13,850

$14,600

Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT)

Filing Status

2023

AMT Exemption Amount

Projected 2024

AMT Exemption Amount

Married Filing Jointly/Surviving Spouses

$126,500

$133,300

Unmarried Individuals

(other than Surviving Spouses)

$81,300

$85,700

Married Filing Separately

$63,250

$66,650

Estates and Trusts

$28,400

$29,900

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

