CORNEX Showcases Full Energy Storage Line-Ups at RE+, Bringing New Innovations that Drive Performance and Cost Efficiency

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CORNEX NEW ENERGY CO., LTD. ("CORNEX" or "the Company"), a global new energy company focused on the innovation of lithium-ion batteries, has come to RE+, the largest clean energy event in North America, showcasing its latest offerings that are at the cutting-edge of energy storage technology. Products highlighted at the CORNEX's booth (L1, 21046) included its Conergy π 314Ah high-capacity battery cell and 5MWh liquid-cooling energy storage container, both equipped with CORNEX's proprietary technology designed to maximize cost-effectiveness and efficiency.

Being held at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center, Las Vegas, from September 11 to 14, RE+ offers an unparalleled space for new energy players across the globe, once again staging a recording-breaking trade show that connects with over 27,000 attendees and 1,300 exhibiting companies. Eying to create high-performance renewable energy products to empower the world to transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources, CORNEX aims to leverage the platform to unveil solutions with upgraded features developed to trim down costs while delivering better performance and stability.

"As CORNEX continues our path to explore new solutions to unlock the potential of renewable energy, we have hit a new technological milestone with our 280Ah energy storage solution that reduced the price to RMB 0.5 per Wh excluding tax, a standard-setting achievement that is set to usher in a new era for energy storage. Now, we have revved up our R&D efforts to further lower the costs for new energy investments, bringing our next-gen products that feature unmatched benefits that enable the world to accelerate toward energy transition and make clean energy accessible to all," said Dai Deming, Chairman of CORNEX.

Conergy π 314Ah High-Capacity Battery Cell

Conergy π 314Ah high-capacity battery cell offers industry-leading performance and reliability that sets a new industry benchmark for energy storage solutions, crafted with innovative carbon-coating treatment and manufacturing process to boost its life cycle and quality to address challenges related to battery longevity and safety. Thanks to the optimization of the electrolyte and the ceramic-coated separators for greater thermal stability, the cell's design is effective in preventing internal short circuits and thermal runaways.

Conergy π 314Ah cell boasts new technological breakthroughs that allow it to achieve longer duration, with its single-cell energy capacity reaching up to 1,004Wh and a lifespan of over 12,000 cycles. Its enhanced electrolyte formula and pole lug structure result in a 15% reduction in internal resistance and a 10% decrease in temperature rise, coupled with special coating treatments and granulation process to ensure its stability for long-term use.

5MWh Liquid-Cooling Energy Storage Container

With Conergy π 314Ah cell as its core, CORNEX's 5MWh liquid-cooling energy storage container features the "Submerge" battery safety system and high energy storage capacity, significantly lowering the initial investment for energy storage as well as the overall energy cost over its lifecycle. Meanwhile, the synergy of the Conergy π 314Ah cell and the container targets the need for an all-in-one, large-capacity energy solution that can withstand high temperatures, further expanding the possibilities of renewable energy integration.

As an innovation powerhouse in the new energy sector, CORNEX has rapidly risen to the forefront of energy storage since its inception in 2021 with its robust technological prowess and production capacity. The company has now established three manufacturing bases in Hubei, China, with a combined production capacity of 350GWh. On the R&D front, the Company has been granted over 1,500 domestic patents in China, securing its leadership as one of the leading forces that drive the changes in the renewable new landscape. Looking forward, CORNEX will continue to provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions that meet the global ever-evolving demands, facilitating the world to build more renewable power sources as it moves towards a greener future.

About CORNEX

As a new energy innovative high-tech enterprise, CORNEX NEW ENERGY CO., LTD. ("CORNEX") focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services of energy storage batteries, EV batteries, and energy management systems, and is committed to providing world-class solutions, products and services for new energy applications worldwide.

