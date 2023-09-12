SNC-LAVALIN CHANGING NAME TO ATKINSRÉALIS - A NEW NAME, A NEW ERA

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, today announced that it is rebranding to AtkinsRéalis.

Building on more than a century of accomplishments from brands such as SNC-Lavalin, Atkins, Faithful+Gould, DTS and Atkins Acuity, AtkinsRéalis brings the whole organization together under one single brand and represents a major milestone in the Company's transformation journey. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, AtkinsRéalis combines the expertise of its 36,000 employees across markets and regions to deliver end-to-end solutions in the built and natural environments.

"AtkinsRéalis is a new name for a new transformed company: our ability to draw upon such breadth and depth of global capabilities will maximize our ability to work seamlessly and provide one integrated offering for our clients and partners. Everything starts with our people; they care about each other, this Company and most importantly, they care about the work we do and believe in our purpose to engineer a better future for our planet and its people. I could not be prouder of our team's dedication to the success of this Company", said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis.

"In recent years, we have deliberately repositioned the Company. We exited those parts of the business that were not profitable or aligned with our strategy; corrected underlying issues affecting our performance; doubled down on high-growth global markets; embraced digital transformation; and most importantly, redefined our purpose and strengthened our culture. We have reached an inflection point so now is the right time to rebrand to AtkinsRéalis and reflect the exciting future ahead of us", added Mr. Edwards.

The name AtkinsRéalis is a coined term that combines Atkins, a legacy brand that is well-established across the Company's international markets, and "Réalis," inspired by the city of Montréal and the Company's French-Canadian roots. "Réalis" also resembles the verb "to realize" or "to make happen" which emphasizes our focus on outcomes and project delivery.

As of September 13, the Company's new brand and associated visual identity will be used on all communications materials. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX under the new ticker symbol (TSX: ATRL) prior to market open on September 18, 2023. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will not change its legal name until the Company obtains shareholder approval, as required by law, at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital.

