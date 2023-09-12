Nolo's Quicken WillMaker 2024 Responds to the Wave of Pet-Centric Estate Planning Among Americans

And it's not just about pets – latest WillMaker edition packs new UI, fully updated redesigned documents, and free long-term care e-book

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you thought about estate planning lately? Nolo, the driving force behind innovative DIY legal products, has launched Quicken WillMaker & Trust 2024, the ultimate digital companion that has been helping people create their own wills and estate plans for 35 years – including the growing number of Americans who want to include pets in their estate plans.

WillMaker 2024 includes resources for the growing number of Americans who want to include pets in their estate plans.

Over the past decade, Nolo has observed a growing consumer desire to include directives for their pets in their estate plans. WillMaker 2024 continues the decades-long WillMaker legacy of empowering consumers to create customizable, state-specific estate planning documents at their own pace and without a lawyer – including the ability to ensure that cherished pets continue to live their best lives.

"Among the many important reasons to have a current will, Willmaker recognizes the paramount importance our pets hold in our world," said Jerry Plumb, Nolo Product Manager. "In a world where many people are opting for 'fur babies' over human babies, WillMaker makes it easy to craft a comprehensive plan to safeguard the future of every member of your family – two-legged or four."

Features That Enable Pet-Centric Planning

Many young people today may be skipping the traditional parenting route , but their pets still hold an irreplaceable place in their hearts and lives. WillMaker 2024 responds to this need with pet-specific capabilities:

Make a clear and complete agreement about your pet's care. If you'll be away from home for a while, WillMaker's Pet Care Agreement gives you peace of mind that your pet will be well cared for while you're gone. This agreement between you and your pet's caregiver provides a written record of your pet's needs, the caregiver's responsibilities, the rate of compensation, how to handle an emergency, and other information essential to caring for your pet.

Leave an advance directive for your pet. If you become unexpectedly unavailable because of illness or death, WillMaker's Information for Survivors and Caregivers form can serve as a directive that explains how others should care for your pet in your absence. You can include any amount of detail for any or all of your pets, including feeding, exercise, medicines, and veterinary care. You can even leave information about memorial plans or final arrangements for your pet.

Name a new owner for your pet in your will. WillMaker's Will allows you to name a trusted next owner who will provide a loving home for your pet when you die. In your bequest, you can also leave that person some money to help cover the costs of caring for your pet. If you die without specifically including your pet in your will, your residuary beneficiary will become your pet's legal owner.

More WillMaker 2024 Advantages

Each year (and throughout the year), Nolo's expert attorneys thoroughly review and update Quicken WillMaker & Trust, making important legal updates and adding new features so that WillMaker stays current and gets better over time. In addition to these updates, enhancements in the 2024 version include:

Sleek new look and user interface

Redesigned documents

New Online Form: Promissory Note

New Online Form: Limited Power of Attorney

New Online Form: Temporary Guardianship Authorization

Free eBook: Long-Term Care: How to Plan and Pay for It , by the Editors of Nolo by the Editors of Nolo

All WillMaker purchases also include access to the following eBooks:

Available in both an online cloud-based experience and a software download, Nolo's Quicken WillMaker & Trust 2024 is available for purchase now at www.willmaker.com .

About Nolo

Nolo offers thousands of do-it-yourself products, including legal forms, online documents, books and ebooks, and software to help individuals handle legal issues themselves, without the need for an attorney. With Nolo products, individuals can generate a customized estate plan, file for divorce, or create an LLC in just minutes. Nolo's products are in plain English, easy to use, and created and updated by attorneys and legal editors.

