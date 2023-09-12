THE GLEN GRANT SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY REVEALS DEVOTION 70-YEAR-OLD, A SCULPTURAL MASTERPIECE AND THE OLDEST EVER RELEASE FROM THE DISTILLERY

The first of the seven total decanters, each one-of-a-kind, will be auctioned by Sotheby's from September 11-22

ROTHES, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glen Grant Single Malt Scotch Whisky, located in the heart of Speyside, is pleased to announce the oldest ever release from the distillery in its 180 years. The Glen Grant Devotion is an exquisite 70-year-old single malt whisky, presented as a handcrafted sculptural masterpiece, many years in the making. Inspired by the remarkable reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this release is a tribute to seventy years of resolute service and a lifelong devotion to nature. These commitments, shared by forefather James 'The Major' Grant and Master Distiller Dennis Malcolm OBE, lie at the very core of The Glen Grant. The first of just seven decanters will be auctioned exclusively by Sotheby's in an online sale opening this week.

The Glen Grant Devotion (PRNewswire)

Sourced from a single French oak butt seasoned with oloroso sherry filled in 1953 at The Glen Grant distillery, Devotion was hand-selected for its lifetime of character achieved through exquisite maturation. The striking deep chestnut hues combine with a definitive floral aroma of intense barley sugar, ripe peach, giving way to honey sweetness. The palate is captivated with rich dried fruits, raisins, sultana, dry spice with just a hint of oak. Showcasing the excellence and unparalleled aging potential of The Glen Grant whiskies, the whisky is at a high strength of 55.5% abv.

The Glen Grant Devotion 70-year-old was brought to life through the combined talents of Master Distiller Dennis Malcolm OBE and the distillery team, award-winning craftsman John Galvin and hot glass master Brodie Nairn of GLASSTORM. With only seven beautiful, hand-blown decanters created, and each one-of-a-kind, The Glen Grant's Devotion is as rare as it is extraordinary.

All seven of the unique decanters are presented as a mesmerising gem-shaped objet d'art, with seven facets celebrating each decade of exquisite maturation and of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Each features a silver capsule, adorned with its own individually meaningful floral engraving as a celebration of her inspiring life. The jewel-like decanter is perfectly balanced within a striking wood sculpture handcrafted from a fallen elm tree discovered within the distillery gardens and features an intricate woven design of shapes and forms inspired by nature. The engraving on the sculpture's silver diameter pays homage to Her Majesty's favourite flower, the Lily of the Valley, and features the proud Thistle of Scotland.

To support the preservation of Scotland's native woodland, decanter Number One will be auctioned by Sotheby's in an online sale running from September 11th- 22nd September 2023 with 100% of the proceeds donated to the Royal Scottish Forestry Society, of which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was the Patron. This promise will further the work of the Royal Scottish Forestry Society and The Major's legacy in the creation of his beloved 27-acre Garden of Splendours, with a new planting site on Speyside. The exclusive decanter Number One is especially unique as an auction piece as it features The Queen Elizabeth Rose, named for Her Majesty, and it's the only of the seven engraved in gold and accompanied by a bespoke pair of hand-blown glasses mirroring the seven facets on the decanter.

Commenting on this release, Master Distiller Dennis Malcolm, said, "In the true spirit of The Glen Grant, we bring together the inspiring legacy of our story with the personal devotion of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, to realise this exquisite masterpiece. To be devoted, is to show unwavering loyalty and love to something you care for deeply, which sits at the heart of our whisky-making philosophy, as well as shining through with our creative collaborators. This is a lifetime of character and legacy captured in a magnificent creation, like nothing we have ever seen."

Jonny Fowle, Global Head of Spirits at Sotheby's said: "This whisky embodies so much of what is important in whisky collecting: quality, rarity, age and most of all provenance as the oldest whisky ever to be released directly from The Glen Grant Distillery itself. This whisky displays a fantastically deep, dark colour after seven decades of oak maturation, which contrasts beautifully with John Galvin's opulent light wood structure making it the perfect centrepiece for the world's most impressive whisky collections."

Following the auction of decanter Number One the remaining six decanters will be made available for sale in select global markets in the United States and Asia with price available upon request, starting in October of 2023.

Tasting notes Colour Deep chestnut with bright golden hues Aroma Floral, intense barley sugar, and ripe peach give way to honey sweetness. Taste Dried fruits, raisins, sultana, dry spice, hint of oak. Finish Lingering, rich and complex, soft fruits, spice, hint of smoke. ABV: 55.5 %

ABOUT THE GLEN GRANT

Brothers James and John Grant built The Glen Grant in 1840, the first distillery in the town of Rothes in Speyside. They left a legacy of ingenuity by engineering the first northern railroad and introducing electric light to both the distillery and the entire town. In 1872, heir James 'The Major' Grant, a charismatic innovator and adventurous traveller, inherited the business. Through his intrepid journeys to destinations around the world, he made inspiring discoveries which led to the creation of his beloved 27-acre Garden of Splendours, the only distillery garden of its kind in Scotland. Inspired by his splendid garden, he envisioned a distinctive single malt, engineering tall, slender pot stills combined with unique water-cooling purifiers to create the evocative flavour profile that defines The Glen Grant Single Malt Scotch Whisky to this day.

Now, it is iconic master distiller Dennis Malcolm OBE, the single longest-serving distiller in Scotland, who honours the passionate spirit of The Glen Grant. His life's work, along with the team at the Glen Grant, is in combining tradition and innovation to preserve the rare character of the whiskies, which are crafted from barley to bottle entirely on the distillery grounds, ultimately ensuring the utmost quality

ABOUT SOTHEBY'S

Established in 1744, Sotheby's is the world's premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby's promotes access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, e-commerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 70 categories which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate. Sotheby's believes in the transformative power of art and culture and is committed to making our industries more inclusive, sustainable and collaborative.

Sotheby's Wine's annual worldwide auction sales of wine and spirits achieved a record total of $158 million in 2022, a 20% increase from 2021. Sotheby's currently holds the world records for any whisky collection ever sold at auction, any private wine collection ever sold at auction, the most valuable bottle of wine ever sold at auction and the most valuable bottle of spirits ever sold at auction, in addition to the highest ever total for a charity wine auction.

In addition to auction, Sotheby's Wine launched a retail business in 2010. With a retail store located in Sotheby's New York headquarters and e-commerce at www.sothebyswine.com, Sotheby's Wine offers a carefully curated selection of wines from the world's most prestigious producers and important regions. Expertly assembled by our experienced specialists, the selection is built upon lasting relationships with winemakers from across the globe, with bottles that are ready for immediate consumption, in addition to investment-worthy wines from highly sought-after vintages. A second retail location opened in Sotheby's Hong Kong galleries in 2014.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207380/The_Glen_Grant.jpg

