American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert to Discuss Company's Sustainable Solutions for US Critical Material Supply Chains at The Battery Show-North America

RENO, Nev., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (OTCQX: ABMLD), an American critical battery materials company that is commercializing both its primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, is slated for its CEO Ryan Melsert and Director of Business Development Ross Polk to participate in The Battery Show in Novi, Michigan on Tuesday, September 12 -Thursday, September 14th, 2023.

Melsert will join a panel of industry experts titled, "Overcoming Hurdles in Advanced Battery Recycling." Panelists will share insights on the current and future roadblocks in the lithium-ion battery recycling industry and critical materials supply chains and discuss the future of the battery recycling landscape. The panel, moderated by James Greenberger of NAATBatt International, will include industry leaders from Ford, Toyota, Ascend Elements, and Ecobat.

This year's conference, the largest advanced battery event in North America, is focused on trends in automotive electrification, including battery and electric vehicle (EV) technology. The event will bring together the battery and EV technology communities, featuring a combination of industry and technical content focusing on real world commercial solutions and presented by distinguished industry experts including engineers, business leaders, and top-industry companies.

Further topics addressed at the event will include the competitive landscape of next generation battery technology, pathways toward decarbonization, battery thermal management and performance solutions, and the industrialization of battery cell production. In addition to experts across the battery and EV industries, speakers will also include representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy, industry and financial analysts, and academic organizations.

Additionally, Melsert and Polk will meet with key strategic partners, automakers, and battery feedstock suppliers over the course of the multi-day event.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

