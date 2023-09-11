Ojjo Solar Foundations Surpass 4-Gigawatt Milestone for Constructed and Committed Projects

Ojjo's utility-scale Earth Truss Foundation eliminates predrill, minimizes subsurface risk, and reduces site grading to save millions in solar project budgets

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ojjo, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation solar foundations, has surpassed the 4-gigawatt (GW) milestone for projects completed and committed for its proprietary Earth Truss™ foundation system. Spanning over 10 utility-scale projects throughout California, Texas, and the Southwestern United States, the over one million foundations specified into Ojjo's constructed and committed projects support enough clean solar generation to power over 700,000 American households.

Ojjo is the industry leader in the development and manufacture of next-generation solar foundations (PRNewswire)

By bringing together sophisticated product engineering and advanced automation for installation, Ojjo's system provides an optimized approach for large-scale solar developers and EPCs, mitigating costly and disruptive construction operations such as predrill, pile remediation, and site grading. Ojjo's foundations have already been selected and are in operation on projects installed or owned by some of the largest names in solar, including: Arevon Energy, Inc., Avantus, Burns & McDonnell, Kiewit, NextEra Energy, Inc., Primergy Solar, LLC , Primoris Renewable Energy, SB Energy Global, LLC, Signal Energy, TotalEnergies, and 174 Power Global.

"We're proud to have reached this milestone so quickly. It's a testament to the innovative spirit and hard work of our team, coupled with the industry's need for advanced, cost-effective, purpose-built solar foundations," said Mike Miskovsky, Chairman and CEO of Ojjo. "Successive wins on massive projects underscore Ojjo's growing momentum as we continue to unlock demand and improve the economics for gigawatts of utility-scale solar systems across the U.S."

About Ojjo

Ojjo is the industry leader in developing and manufacturing next-generation utility-scale solar foundations. Ojjo's patented approach combines novel hardware, the Earth Truss, with an innovative drilling machine, the Truss Driver. The Earth Truss is one of the fastest-to-install solar foundations in the industry, typically requiring significantly less steel volume and labor than a conventional pile system. Founded in 2018 by solar innovation veterans from Zep Solar and Tesla, Ojjo holds more than 300 domestic and international patents related to its system. With its 11-Gigawatt (GW) active project pipeline, Ojjo is rapidly becoming a preferred solution for leading utility-scale projects. To date, Ojjo has been chosen in over 4 GWs of solar projects, including Gemini, the nation's largest stand-alone solar plus storage project to reach completion, and has over 45 GWs of opportunities across its overall North American pipeline. For more information, visit: www.ojjo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ojjo