New Jersey Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Wise Named NewBeauty Top Doctor for 8th Consecutive Year

WAYNE, N.J., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is pleased to announce that double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Wise of the Wise Center for Plastic Surgery has been named a NewBeauty Top Doctor for the eighth year in a row. Dr. Wise is a highly regarded expert in the field of facial plastic surgery and hair restoration, with more than 12,000 successful facial surgical procedures to his name. His unique approach to patient care is centered around creating natural-looking results that enhance each patient's individual beauty.

Dr. Wise's impressive background includes extensive training at some of the world's most prestigious institutions. He graduated with honors from Yale University and obtained his medical degree from Cornell University. He completed his residency in Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and served as a fellow at the New York University School of Medicine and the prestigious Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital. As a top surgeon in his field, he employs cutting-edge techniques that have set new standards in facial rejuvenation and hair restoration.

NewBeauty's Top Doctor program features board-certified aesthetic experts who are recognized for their exceptional skill, innovation, and commitment to patient care. As a trusted beauty authority for over a decade, NewBeauty is committed to providing readers with the most accurate and balanced information. This partnership with Dr. Wise highlights his outstanding work and dedication to patient safety, a core value of the brand.

NewBeauty has always been a leading resource for those seeking expert advice on their beauty journey. As a company, we are committed to safety, and our Top Doctor program is a testament to that commitment. We are honored to have selected Dr. Wise as a top doctor for another year and look forward to continuing to work with them to provide our readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information in the field of facial plastic surgery.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

