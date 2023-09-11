CoinEx Announced as Official Partner of Digital Asset Summit, Spearheading Cryptocurrency Adoption in Nigeria

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd SiBAN Digital Assets Summit (SiBAN DAS) takes place in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, on September 6-7, 2023, marking a huge industry event for the local crypto market. CoinEx, as one of the most globally trusted cryptocurrency exchanges, will attend and support the summit as Chief Sponsor. Organized by the regional leader, Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SiBAN), this year's SiBAN DAS aims to deepen ties between regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders and jointly explore cutting-edge blockchain products and innovations, offering demand-specific blockchain solutions to bolster the existing crypto ecosystem.

As one of Africa's largest economies, Nigeria brims with huge potential and growth opportunities. Nigeria ranks as one of the top countries in crypto adoption globally, estimated with 10.3% of its population owning cryptocurrency. The 23rd SiBAN DAS will be welcoming over 1,500 attendees from across the globe, including renowned entrepreneurs, scholars, local government officials, media outlets, and investors. CoinEx has always endeavored to build a secure, easy-to-use, and efficient trading platform for users worldwide. CoinEx is all set to further expand into the Nigerian market and foster connections with local users and partners with this unique opportunity at the SiBAN Digital Asset Summit.

As one of the major crypto events in Nigeria, the summit offers attendees an exclusive experience to learn, network, and exchange ideas with industry leaders, policymakers, regulators, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts. Attendees will be able to access all-encompassing industry insights and business prospects through a series of panel discussions, and exhibitions.

As an official partner of the 23rd SiBAN DAS, CoinEx is pleased to present its product offerings and services to the audience. In the two-day conference , CoinEx team will deliver a speech at the summit discussing "Traditional Finance and Blockchain", and sharing valuable industry insights. "It's a great pleasure to be the official Chief Sponsor of the 23rd SiBAN DAS. It's a unique opportunity to deepen ties with the Nigerian blockchain industry and jointly advance crypto adoption."

The summit is expected to be a key momentum for Nigeria's digital economy, potentially transforming the country into a global crypto hub. By being one of the key sponsors, CoinEx looks forward to building closer ties with the local blockchain community and delivering a broader range of crypto products and services, assisting Nigeria to continue to thrive and innovate in the crypto sector.

