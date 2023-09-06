Chad Brownstein named "Community Person of the Year" by Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chad Brownstein has been named inaugural Community Person of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana. Mr. Brownstein was awarded the prestigious honor for his generous dedication of time and resources to philanthropic efforts directed to support at-risk youth.

"Mr. Brownstein has continued to show extraordinary dedication towards our programs and members. We are so pleased to honor and recognize him with the inaugural Community Person of the Year award," said Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana Chief Development Officer Emily Sparks.

Mr. Brownstein has committed to match contributions up to $100,000 for an online fundraiser challenge shared equally between Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles, 100% of all contributions will go directly to the Clubs. The fundraiser will be hosted on Zoom on Nov. 1 at 1:00 p.m. PST.

Mr. Brownstein has been a loyal partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana for multiple years. In 2023, he selected the organization to be the charitable beneficiary of the Tulane Women's Golf Classic presented by Chad Brownstein which provided $25,000 for educational supplies to support their New Orleans Club location. An additional $20,000 was contributed at the event by charitable families from Los Angeles.

In 2023, Chad was inducted into the Jeremiah Milbank Giving Society for his contributions to the organization.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a special national organization supporting at-risk youth. The Brownstein family has seen firsthand how BGC changes the lives of young people. I am proud to accept this honor and look forward to continuing the support of nation's underserved youth," said Mr. Brownstein.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana serves youth ages 6-18 in nine Club locations in Baton Rouge, Covington, Gretna, New Orleans and Slidell through after-school and summer programming that emphasizes academic success, healthy lifestyles and character and leadership. Their mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For more information, please visit our website at www.bgcmetrolouisiana.org

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles

The mission of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA) Our mission is to create a safe space to empower all Club members to learn, explore, achieve, and dream (L.E.A.D)! Committed to sustainable impact, BGCMLA is the result of a partnership unifying Los Angeles' Boys & Girls Clubs that have been serving thousands of youth in the region's most vulnerable neighborhoods since 1960 including Challengers, Venice, Watts/Willowbrook, Bell Gardens Club sites, and in recent years several school sites. BGCMLA offers nationally recognized programs in three core areas to ensure the achievement and empowerment of youth and their families: Academic Success, Good Character and Citizenship and Healthy Lifestyles. For more information, please visit our website at www.bgcmla.org

