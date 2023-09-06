AELF's Grand Prix TOKEN2049 Side Event in Collaboration with Asia Blockchain Game Alliance, Chainstack, GaFin, and Other Leading Web3 Players

aelf is hosting a Grand Prix go-kart evening during TOKEN2049 Singapore.

Partners include Chainstack, GaFin, DWF Labs, Asia Blockchain Game Alliance, and more.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading Layer 1 public blockchain, aelf, is organising the Blockchain Gaming Grand Prix in collaboration with Chainstack, DWF Labs, GaFin, Asia Blockchain Game Alliance, and other leading Web3 players. The friendly go-kart competition is being hosted in conjunction with aelf's new gaming vertical, aelevate, and is set to take place on 14 September 2023 during TOKEN2049 Singapore.

AELF's Grand Prix TOKEN2049 Side Event in Collaboration with Google Cloud, Sandbox, Chainstack and Other Leading Web3 Players. (PRNewswire)

Conceived as a pioneering initiative by aelf, aelevate is tailored to guide gaming studios' transition into the Web3 arena, with grants extending up to US$150,000 per gaming studio. The program pairs financial backing with technological and go-to-market support, propelling Web2 gaming studios into the Web3 landscape.

aelevate's comprehensive support for games to be blockchain-enabled includes asset integration, tokenisation, smart contracts and side-chain development. Games can leverage aelf's unique mainchain and sidechain architecture to implement smart contracts that govern game mechanics. They can achieve interoperability across different chains through aelf's cross-chain bridges and utilise dApps within aelf's ecosystem to manage cross-chain non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and fungible tokens (FTs). Participating studios will also benefit from business mentorship in go-to-market strategies, user acquisition advisory, and access to aelf's venture capitalists and investor relations.

Steven, Founder and Chief Growth Officer of GaFin, shares, "At Gafin, we're truly excited about the aelevate gaming grant program and the dynamic Grand Prix event. This partnership signifies a significant step towards advancing the intersection of Web3 technology and gaming. The aelevate grant's commitment to nurturing gaming studios aligns seamlessly with our mission to push the boundaries of eSports through innovative technology, while the Grand Prix event adds an element of thrill, mirroring the dynamism we seek to bring to the world of eSports. Together, we're driving a new era of gaming possibilities and empowering creative minds to thrive."

Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance shared in a statement, "As proud partners of the aelevate gaming grant program and the exhilarating Grand Prix event, we at ABGA are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking initiative. The fusion of aelevate's visionary support for gaming studios with the excitement of the Grand Prix underscores the limitless potential of blockchain in gaming. This collaboration not only fosters innovation but also empowers creators to redefine the gaming landscape. We look forward to witnessing the remarkable transformations arising from this dynamic partnership."

The Blockchain Gaming Grand Prix also invites developers and teams to engage with event partners, fellow gamers, gaming studios, and those intrigued by blockchain's potential. Offering a blend of festivities and networking opportunities, Blockchain Gaming Grand Prix will be the ideal platform for both blockchain-curious and enthusiasts to connect, discuss, and share ideas, elevating their blockchain experience as they immerse themselves in the thrill of go-karting.

The event is free to attend. Interested parties can RSVP via the event link. Shuttle service will be provided to and fro the Marina Bay Sands Convention and The Karting Area @ Jurong every 20 minutes.

Other TOKEN2049 side events hosted by aelf

Beyond Scaling X powered by AELF

In a special partnership with aelf and Scaling X, Beyond Scaling X, powered by AELF stands out as a highly anticipated afterparty for TOKEN2049, bringing together industry leaders, Web3 builders, investors, and blockchain-curious individuals. Held at SKAI, Beyond Scaling X, powered by AELF, promises an evening of enriching conversations and meaningful connections.

Full event details via https://lu.ma/vwluaf7e

AELFINITY Developer Workshop

At the AELFINITY Developer Workshop, participants will be guided on how to integrate aelf's SDK and Portkey's SDK, aelf's native smart contract wallet. They'll gain first-hand experience in the seamless process of writing and deploying dApps within the aelf ecosystem. Participants will also learn how to utilise aelf's features, including its on-chain randomisation function.

Full event details via https://lu.ma/aelf

About aelf

aelf is a high-performance layer 1 blockchain designed to power the development of Web3 and support its continuous advancement into the future. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, aelf is one of the pioneers of the mainchain-sidechain architecture concept. Incorporating key foundational components, including AEDPoS, aelf's variation of a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus protocol; parallel processing; peer-to-peer (P2P) network communication; cross-chain bridges, and a dynamic side chain indexing mechanism, aelf delivers a highly efficient, safe, and modular ecosystem with high throughput, scalability, and interoperability.

aelf facilitates the building, integrating, and deploying of smart contracts and decentralised apps (dApps) on its blockchain with its native C# software development kit (SDK) and SDKs in other languages, including Java, JS, Python, and Go. aelf's ecosystem also houses a range of dApps to support a flourishing blockchain network. aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and remains dedicated to driving the development of Web3 and the adoption of blockchain technology.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press announcement is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. aelf makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information provided in this press announcement. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency involve inherent risks, including but not limited to market volatility, regulatory changes, and potential security vulnerabilities. By accessing and using the information provided in this press announcement, you agree to indemnify and hold aelf, its officers, directors, employees, and agents harmless from and against any and all claims, liabilities, damages, losses, or expenses arising out of or in connection with your use of the information or participation in aelevate. aelf reserves all rights not expressly granted in this press announcement.

