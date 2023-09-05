SpartanNash Leveraging AI Technology to Predict Shopper Demand, Decrease Waste

The Company partnered with Upshop to leverage its Magic™ tool to optimize localized inventory, bolster efficient merchandising strategies and improve sustainability

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) is expanding its use of Upshop's Magic™ inventory and replenishment optimization application, to consolidate its ordering systems, maintain planogram integrity and assist with merchandising reset planning in both the center store and the produce department. The system also provides store Associates with a real-time, comprehensive view of the store's stock to maximize assortment for guests, while at the same time reducing waste.

"At SpartanNash, we're prioritizing technology to enhance our Associate and store guest experience," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President, Corporate Retail Tom Swanson. "By leveraging advanced analytics to predict product demand, our Associates can spend less time checking inventory and more time face-to-face helping serve our shoppers."

The Magic application is specifically designed for the grocery industry, reviewing seasonal trends, promotional activity, display allocation and real-time sales data to offer actionable insights that enhance inventory accuracy and guest satisfaction.

"As a leader in forecast and ordering solutions, Upshop is excited to partner with innovative grocery retailers such as SpartanNash to offer the tools they need to optimize their inventory to meet total store demand," said Upshop CEO Shamus Hines. "We're confident this expanded solution will provide an exceptional shopping experience for store guests by ensuring shelves are always stocked with delicious, fresh options."

This tool builds on SpartanNash's ongoing investments in technology to reflect the Company's commitment to its merchandising and supply chain transformations, leading to a better customer experience and cost savings. The food solutions Company recently announced expansion plans for the use of an autonomous inventory robot providing real-time data intelligence.

"We're proud to continue to demonstrate how AI technology can improve operational excellence in our stores and across our business network," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar Tayebi. "Improving our inventory control and accuracy accelerates the financial benefits we can realize from our merchandising and supply chain transformations."

