Reproductive Biology Associates Celebrates Four Decades of Building Families Through Advanced Reproductive Medicine

Since 1983, the Atlanta-based fertility provider has contributed to over 35,000 journeys to parenthood; celebrates milestone with exclusive offer to give more aspiring parents access to quality fertility care

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reproductive Biology Associates (RBA), the oldest continuously operating full-service private fertility treatment center in the United States and a part The Prelude Network® (Prelude), celebrates 40 years of providing best-in-class fertility care and helping aspiring parents build their families through a fertility journey that encompasses compassionate, personalized care rooted in advanced reproductive technologies.

Considered one of Atlanta's top medical practices, RBA has been a cornerstone in fertility treatment since 1983, contributing to over 35,000 journeys to parenthood, and has led the way in groundbreaking achievements. These include launching the first IVF program in Georgia, becoming the first practice in the state to produce an IVF birth, being the first on the East Coast to achieve a pregnancy from a frozen embryo, and reporting the first birth from frozen donor eggs in the Western Hemisphere. Many of the techniques used in standard fertility care today, including vitrification, were pioneered by RBA physicians who collectively have over 200 years of experience in diagnosing and treating fertility challenges.

"The field of reproductive medicine has seen incredible growth and advancements over the last 40 years, and RBA is honored to be part of those developments that are used industry-wide today and have improved clinical outcomes for hundreds of thousands of aspiring parents," says Dr. Andrew A. Toledo, MD, CEO, and physician partner of RBA since 1990. "We look forward to continuing our part to advance the field, mentoring future generations of reproductive specialists, and continue walking alongside our patients in their fertility journeys."

To celebrate this milestone, RBA is expanding access to its comprehensive fertility care through an exclusive offer for initial consultations, allowing patients to be part of RBA's continuing journey.

In addition to the exclusive offer for new patients, RBA invites past patients to share their fertility journeys as part of the celebration. These heartwarming stories add to RBA's rich 40-year legacy and contribute to the collective tapestry of success across Prelude.

"It has been an honor to have RBA as part of our clinical network and bring their invaluable insights into reproductive medicine," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility™, the parent company of Prelude. "We can only imagine the contributions RBA will continue to make to our industry, congratulate them on all of their milestones, and recognize them for their commitment to unmatched patient care."

RBA's comprehensive fertility services for female and male fertility include diagnostics and treatment, such as intrauterine insemination (IUI), IVF, egg, embryo & sperm freezing, pre-implantation genetic screening/diagnosis (PGD/PGS), egg donation, donor sperm, embryo adoption, and LGBTQ+ family building services. To learn more about RBA, please visit rbafertility.com. To learn more about RBA's exclusive offer for its 40th anniversary celebration, please visit forty.rbafertility.com.

About Reproductive Biology Associates

Founded in 1983 and based in Atlanta, RBA is the oldest continuously operating full-service private fertility treatment center in the United States and is led by reproductive endocrinologists Daniel B. Shapiro, MD ; Andrew A. Toledo, MD ; and Zsolt Peter Nagy, PhD, who specializes in embryology . Since its establishment, the center's mission has focused on the development, improvement, and application of clinical and applied sciences to improve fertility care, with its RBA team being responsible for several notable firsts in reproductive medicine.

In 2016, RBA became part of The Prelude Network™ (Prelude), the largest network of fertility clinics in North America. Prelude helps patients achieve their best possible pregnancy outcomes through access to top-tier centers, including RBA, and more than 80 internationally recognized reproductive endocrinologists, placing emphasis on the best clinical protocols and scientific advancements and sharing these best practices across its network.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network ® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 75 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

