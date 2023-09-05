Newmark Secures Global Corporate Services Contract Renewal with Hancock Whitney Bank

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announces that its Global Corporate Services (GCS) division has been awarded a long-term renewal with Hancock Whitney Bank, further extending the more than decade-long client service contract and relationship. Named among Forbes' 2023 America's Best Banks, Hancock Whitney has 180 locations across six states in the Gulf Coast region, accommodating approximately 3,600 employees.

"We are proud to extend our relationship with Hancock Whitney and continue leveraging Newmark's broad range of expertise to add value to their real estate portfolio," said Rick Bertasi, Newmark Chief Executive Officer, Global Corporate Services.

The engagement covers Hancock Whitney's national portfolio, including facility management, lease administration, accounting, transaction management and consulting. Newmark has also committed to bringing Hancock Whitney enhanced technology solutions as part of the renewal.

"We are thrilled to bring Hancock Whitney the benefits of continued hands-on account management with extensive banking experience over a lean but scalable organizational structure," said Luis Morejon, Newmark Global Facilities Management Leader. "In collaboration with the Newmark Technology team, we have identified proprietary and third-party technology applications that we believe will provide enhanced data analysis to inform their strategic portfolio decisions."

"Whitney Hancock has realized many benefits from working with Newmark over the last nine years. Their dedication to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions has helped us achieve our goals and stay ahead of real estate industry trends. We look forward to continuing our successful business relationship," said Lenny Sawyer III, Hancock Whitney's Director of Corporate Real Estate.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) operates bank offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offering comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates combined loan and deposit production offices in the greater metropolitan areas of Nashville, Tennessee and Atlanta, Georgia. More at hancockwhitney.com.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2022, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. As of June 30, 2023, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with over 7,400 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

