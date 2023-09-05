Leveraging AI technology, Lion launches the intelligent trading algorithm service "Phoenix"

HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, today announced the launch of the intelligent trading algorithm service "Phoenix" based on independent innovation and research and development of AI technology, providing users with an intelligent trading service experience deeply supported by AI algorithms. While accelerating the integration of AI technology and the Company's current diversified products to create superior technical barriers, "Phoenix" will further enhance the core competitiveness of the company's products, and is expected to become a new driver of Lion's performance growth.

Mr. Chunning (Wilson) Wang, CEO of Lion, commented, "With the development and application of artificial intelligence, the financial industry is experiencing the transformation from "finance + technology" to "finance + AI". As a financial technology platform driven by AI, Lion has always been committed to actively exploring the innovative applications of cutting-edge science and technology such as artificial intelligence and large models in financial scenarios. The launch of our intelligent trading algorithm service, "Phoenix" is another key development of our AI strategy following the successful creation of the intelligent investment advisory robot "Lion AI". We believe that with the continuation of the AI wave, actively grasping the industry opportunities presented by AI, accelerating the integration of AI in various business lines, continuously deepening product value, and exploring new profit growth engines will help aid our growth moving forward. Additionally we will continue to delve into financial technology, AI ecology, Web3.0 and other fields to achieve upgrades and updates in our products and business models. We will also continue to strive for the rapid construction and high-quality sustainable development of an ecological business system centered on AI+ finance, provide customers with high-quality product experience and services, and create meaningful growth for shareholders."

"Phoenix" is an intelligent trading service system that integrates intelligent trading, strategy customization, and margin trading and short selling. Relying on AI technology as well as machine learning, "Phoenix" is able to efficiently use rapidly diversifying data, while resulting in better and more applicable forecasts. With the characteristics of low latency and high intelligence, it improves the quality of investment decisions and investment results, while comprehensively improving the user trading experience. Lion's R&D team uses various aspects of AI technology while designing "Phoenix". In terms of development language, the Rust language is designed with the principles of "safety, concurrency, and use" to ensure the stability and efficiency of the system. In terms of database selection, with the requirement of quick extract and aggregate, the database is designed to perform at 250K-1M events per second to meet the data storage requirements of algorithmic transactions. In terms of calculation logic, leveraging strong research capabilities and rich trading service experience, combined with the customer-oriented principle, Lion's R&D team has independently built calculation logic and benchmarks of TWAP and VWAP to ensure that the performance evaluation results of AI algorithms are objective and fair.

From a technical perspective, Phoenix has the unique advantage of leading AI technology innovation in the industry with its rigorous technology selection and AI algorithm optimization. From the perspective of business value, Phoenix is not only an innovative paradigm for AI+ financial products, but will also become an important engine that can effectively augment revenue.

About Lion

Lion Group Holding LTD. (Nasdaq: LGHL) operates an all-in one, state-of-the-art trading platform that offer a wide spectrum of products and services, including (i) Total Return Service (TRS) Trading, (ii) Contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, (iii) Insurance Brokerage and (iv) Futures and Securities Brokerage.

In addition, Lion owns a professional and experienced SPAC sponsorship team to become a leader in the SPAC arena, helping guide private companies through their listing journey while creating value for Lion itself. Additional information may be found at http://ir.liongrouphl.com.

