Spindrift's Fan-Favorite Spiced Apple Cider and Cranberry Raspberry Flavors Return for Fall

The fastest-growing sparkling water brand in the U.S. is offering two fan-favorite varieties this fall for a limited time

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spindrift is announcing the return of two fan-favorite seasonal flavors while supplies last: Spiced Apple Cider and Cranberry Raspberry. As the weather cools and the leaves begin to change, Spindrift canned the taste of autumn with a slightly sweet and subtly pulpy take on two iconic fall flavors.

(PRNewswire)

Spiced Apple Cider Sparkling Water was an instant favorite when it debuted last year – selling out online in just 10 days. Inspired by the season – and the brand's New England roots – Spiced Apple Cider has an inviting flavor profile that is refreshing and endlessly drinkable. The crushed apples, cinnamon spice, and just the right amount of bubbles are reminiscent of autumns spent at home. This full-flavored sparkling water is Spindrift's modern take on a classic apple cider without added sugar.

As one of the most-requested vault flavors since it went away, Spindrift is bringing back fan-favorite Cranberry Raspberry after sunsetting it last year. It captures the real taste of fall: tart, seasonal cranberries paired with sweet and juicy raspberries. Because all of Spindrift's offerings are unsweetened, this sparkling water is paired with raspberries and a hint of bright lemon to bring out the best in both fruits. The combination creates a beautiful, deep crimson when poured into a glass.

"We're always thinking about reinventing classics – how can Spindrift take flavors people love and update them our way with real ingredients?" said Bill Creelman, founder and CEO of Spindrift. "Last year, we created one batch of Spiced Apple Cider to see how people would react to our take on sparkling cider. The response was incredible and we knew we had to bring it back this fall. We know consumers are looking for beverages they can feel good about. Something that tastes amazing but is lighter with much less sugar, this is a space we love and we're excited to continue to play in."

Spiced Apple Cider and Cranberry Raspberry are available nationwide at Target and regionally in select stores of Market Basket, Fred Meyer, King Sooper Safeway, Jewel, Shaws, and on drinkspindrift.com.

About Spindrift

Spindrift® Beverage Co. is the maker of the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift celebrates simplicity, transparency, and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. Spindrift works directly with farms to source the best-tasting fruit for their products. All Spindrift products are free of added sweeteners or natural flavors, and made of just sparkling water + real squeezed fruit. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich beverages that taste just like the fruit they're made of. Spindrift® sparkling water is available nationwide and new Spindrift® Spiked is available in select markets. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through their membership to 1% For the Planet. Spindrift is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Press Contact: spindrift@smallgirlspr.com

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spindrift