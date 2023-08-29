Willow Innovations Premieres New Docu-Series "Powerviews" To Give An Intimate Look at the Power of Motherhood

Willow Innovations Premieres New Docu-Series "Powerviews" To Give An Intimate Look at the Power of Motherhood

A Beauty Editor, Outdoor Activist, Pediatric Nurse, and more share their authentic views on motherhood and the feeding journey in the new series as Willow unveils its NEW Portable Breast Milk Cooler and curated product collection for pumping on the go

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the Femtech leader disrupting the pumping and feeding industry, announces the release of a docu-series "Powerviews," an intimate view of real moms as they navigate new motherhood and their feeding journey. The series offers viewers a glimpse into the lives of various mothers who share their authentic experiences, joys, and struggles as they dismantle stereotypical narratives about motherhood.

"Willow's products, and the stories we tell about motherhood, reflect the honest experience of real moms and parents. We created the first in-bra wearable pump to support breastfeeding in the full context of a mom and woman's life," said Sarah O'Leary, Chief Commercial Officer at Willow. "And Powerviews challenges the typical narratives of motherhood. In the midst of so much vulnerability, learning, and sleepless nights - there is power in navigating the tough moments: the night feeding, the drop-off chaos, those first days back to work. This campaign is an invitation to change the narrative about the new parenthood struggle to one of strength and celebration."

The initial " Powerviews " series focuses on motherhood and careers as Julie, a pediatric nurse, transitions from maternity leave to return to work; Sara, a beauty editor, discusses navigating being a mom of two and hectic work days; DeEdra, a new mom, healthcare technician and outdoor advocate, who demonstrates the power of a supportive partner when transitioning back to work; Cole, a prop stylist, shares the importance of trusting yourself no matter your journey; and Alexis, a dance fitness instructor who unexpectedly gave birth at home, discusses her "mom strength" and honoring your body.

To coincide with the "Powerviews" series, Willow also unveils its new Portable Breast Milk Cooler, along with a curated assortment of pumping-on-the-go essentials from trusted and loved brands. Moms can now shop all their pumping must-have products at onewillow.com , making it easier to prepare their pumping bags with everything from an exclusive-to-Willow cleaning bundle kit to the best bottles, lactation supplements and teas, massagers, pumping sprays, and more.

"One of the leading reasons moms end their breastfeeding and pumping journey earlier than expected is due to inconvenience. As moms ourselves, and obsessive problem-solvers, we are launching a seamless shopping experience that meets moms where they are and removes the guesswork for what to include on their feeding journey," said Laura Chambers, Chief Executive Officer at Willow. "The experience brings together Willow's and other brand's products that we know and love to support moms' breastfeeding and pumping journeys."

Thoughtfully designed, the patent-pending Portable Breast Milk Cooler safely stores and transports milk - just pump, pour and store. The new cooler features a sleek, stylish and discreet design and keeps up to 16 oz. of breast milk at a safe temperature for up to 24 hours.

"Our mom community is highly engaged, and they trust us to deliver quality products that meet their needs. After two years of concepting, designing, developing and testing the Portable Breast Milk Cooler, we're excited to unveil this premium product that helps moms be unstoppable when pumping with Willow," said Chambers.

The Willow Portable Breast Milk Cooler is simple to use, TSA-compliant, and includes the following features:

A built-in gel ice pack for easy cooling and is fully separated from milk (no ice cubes needed!)

Stainless steel, vacuum insulated, double walled for ultimate durability

Two milk-contacting parts that are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning

A top loop handle built into the design for easy carrying and fits into most car cup holders

A design that pairs perfectly with the Willow Pump Anywhere Bag and Case and fits into the Willow Pump Anywhere Bag

Willow's first-ever curated collection and expanded assortment paired with Willow's award-winning, wearable pumps prepare moms to have everything needed no matter where the day takes them.

About Willow

Founded in 2014, Willow forever changed the way women pump with the world's first and only spill proof, in-bra wearable breast pump. Today, the Femtech company aims to build solutions to moms' most meaningful problems through a wide range of products, pumps, and accessories. Visit Willow online and follow #withWillow on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

