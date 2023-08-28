Introducing "Money Assistant": A Groundbreaking Podcast by Money News Network and Magnifi

Money News Network and Magnifi Join Forces to Understand American's Money Questions and Help Solve Them With AI

BOULDER, Colo. and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Money News Network and Magnifi announced today a first-of-its-kind podcast, "Money Assistant," hosted by renowned financial expert Nicole Lapin and the voice of Magnifi's AI-powered investing assistant. This cutting-edge collaboration promises to revolutionize the way listeners engage with personal finance, offering a fresh blend of human expertise and artificial intelligence insights. Listeners can hear the official trailer now, HERE .

Hosted by Nicole Lapin, prolific New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author and former CNN, CNBC and Bloomberg news anchor, Money Assistant aims to bring actionable financial guidance to those who need it most, demystify complex money matters, and inspire financial confidence.

To accomplish this mission, in each episode, Lapin will sit down with someone who has faced a real-life financial challenge, and help them strategize to meet a financial milestone. With the goal of giving access to tools and resources that have traditionally only been available to the wealthy, Lapin is joined on the show by an "AI" version of herself, relaying the guidance from Magnifi's advanced artificial intelligence technology. Nicole Lapin's deep knowledge and experience in the world of finance combined with the AI capabilities of Magnifi will provide a fresh and innovative approach to helping people navigate their financial journey. Through Money Assistant, Money News Network and Magnifi aim to bring invaluable financial resources to all.

"I have spent my career working to democratize the financial tools that have previously only been accessible to the rich," said Nicole Lapin, host of Money Assistant and CEO of Money News Network. "I'm bullish on AI as a tool to narrow the wealth gap. We at MNN are excited to partner with Magnifi, because they're driven by the same mission."

"Enabling more people to understand and benefit from the power of informed, responsible investing has always been our northstar for Magnifi," said Tom Van Horn, COO of Magnifi. "With Money Assistant, we're able to take another big step toward helping Americans see how financially capable they truly are and recognize they're not alone as they try to unlock their financial goals — much in the same way Nicole Lapin has done in so many of her other endeavors."

The collaboration between Money News Network and Magnifi signifies a powerful partnership dedicated to enhancing financial literacy and accessibility. Money Assistant will provide listeners with an intimate view into the financial questions so many struggle with and a deeper understanding of how AI can help them get personalized guidance and recommendations for their own unique financial situations.

The first full episode of Money Assistant premieres on September 4th. The production team is led by Executive Producer Morgan Lavoie, known for producing chart-topping podcasts like Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver and more.

Money Assistant is available on major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts and wherever podcasts are found.

To follow along on the AI-assisted investing journey with Magnifi, visit moneyassistant.com

About Money News Network:

Money News Network is a leading financial news and education platform, dedicated to providing expert insights and practical advice to individuals seeking to improve their financial literacy and make informed money decisions.

About Magnifi and TIFIN:

Magnifi , is a consumer-focused marketplace that delivers investment personalization through next-gen intelligence and an AI investing assistant. Magnifi is owned and operated by TIFIN.

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for wealth. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to build engaging and intelligent wealth experiences for better financial lives.

TIFIN also manages TIFIN Wealth , an AI engine that enables organic growth for financial advisors, wealth enterprises, and workplace financial providers through investment proposals, marketing automation, and data science; TIFIN AMP , an AI platform to modernize distribution for Asset Management firms; and TIFIN.AI , a thematic innovation platform transforming wealth outcomes through generative AI.

Advisory services are offered through Magnifi LLC, a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Money Assistant is a sponsored podcast, by Magnifi.

