Huawei Network Summit 2023 (Latin America): High-Quality Connectivity Contributes to Win-Win Benefits in Commercial Markets

CANCUN, Mexico, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Latin America stop of Huawei Network Summit (HNS) 2023, two events related to commercial markets took center stage: a "Connectivity Upgrade, Business Win-Win" keynote and a "Build High-Quality Connections to Achieve Business Win-Win" session. Over 100 customers and partners from Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, as well as other countries and regions, attended the events, sharing their thoughts on commercial market prospects and win-win cooperation strategies. During these events, Huawei Data Communication (Huawei Datacom) unveiled its high-quality IP network solutions with three distinctive traits — versatile, premium, and cost-effective — for diverse industries like public service, education, healthcare, hospitality, and retail.

(PRNewsfoto/Huawei) (PRNewswire)

Huawei Datacom invests strategically in product R&D for commercial markets by building on its years of experience in enterprise business and leadership in infrastructure innovation. At HNS, Saul Arjona Bueno, CTO of Huawei's Latin America Enterprise Network Solutions, unveiled future-proof network solutions for five scenarios in the Latin America commercial markets. Subsequently, Francisco Jose Fuster Montiel, CTO of Huawei's Mexico Enterprise Business Department, delved deep into these network solutions together with attending customers and partners.

(PRNewsfoto/Huawei) (PRNewswire)

High-quality government office network solution : Integral to this solution, one AP ensures a smooth 1080p video conference of 30 to 50 channels, without any lags.

High-quality primary and secondary school network solution : With its simplified network architecture, this solution enables fiber-to-the-room and facilitates network evolution over the next 5 to 10 years. It just takes 3 days to deploy the network for one school building.

High-quality hotel network solution : A core part of this solution, Huawei APs draw on smart antenna technology to ensure more focused Wi-Fi signals and deliver 30% greater coverage range than omnidirectional antennas. More importantly, Huawei's lossless roaming technology ensures zero roaming disconnections and zero network complaints from guests.

High-quality small and midsize hospital network solution : As part of this solution, Huawei's IoT-capable APs enable Wi-Fi and IoT converged deployment. Specifically, one AP provides both Wi-Fi coverage and IoT connectivity, making it easy to expand healthcare IoT use cases while improving the quality of hospital services.

High-quality retail network solution: A unique component of this solution is Huawei's 6-in-1 gateway — NetEngine AR5710 router — which helps to lower network investments by 30% for retail stores.

At the event, Luis E. Juarez, Director of Security One at Mainbit and Héctor Cabrera, Executive Director at NGN also shared their successful practices of cooperating with Huawei in commercial markets. By leveraging Huawei's high-quality IP network offerings, MainBit and NGN help their customers quickly address network pain points and enjoy the ultimate network experience.

Huawei's high-quality IP network offerings have been proven valuable in numerous customers across diverse industries — such as public service, education, healthcare, hospitality, and retail — in more than 100 countries and regions. As a trusted partner for digital transformation, Huawei Datacom is committed to becoming a key contributor to the ICT infrastructures of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). To this end, Huawei Datacom keeps integrating technologies into specific enterprise scenarios and helping global SMEs to lay a solid digital foundation for their digital transformation journey.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000 employees and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will work towards ubiquitous connectivity and inclusive network access, laying the foundation for an intelligent world; provide diversified computing power where you need it, when you need it, to bring cloud and intelligence to all four corners of the earth; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; and redefine user experience with AI, making it smarter and more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, on the go, in the office, having fun, or working out. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Huawei