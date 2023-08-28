Fasoo Announces Strategic Partnership with CyberKnight for its Next Phase of Global Expansion into the Middle East Market

Fasoo Announces Strategic Partnership with CyberKnight for its Next Phase of Global Expansion into the Middle East Market

Fasoo aims to increase its presence in the rapidly growing data security market in the Middle East and by choosing CyberKnight as a value-added distributor (VAD), Fasoo will strengthen its position as a leading global data security company.

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fasoo , a leader in data-centric security, is excited to announce a strategic technology partnership with CyberKnight as a value-added distributor (VAD) as a part of its global expansion. CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets and is on the verge of reaching $100 million in sales this year.

Fasoo. Inc. (PRNewswire)

"CyberKnight is the leading cybersecurity VAD in the Middle East. Our partnership will not only enhance the data security capabilities of our customers in the Middle East but will also serve as a strong bridgehead for Fasoo to strengthen its position as a leading global data security company" said Colter Carambio, Chief Revenue Officer at Fasoo.

This partnership will help support the Middle East's enterprise and government organizations to better protect sensitive data while minimizing AI risks and cyber threats. As an industry pioneer of Enterprise Digital Rights Management, Fasoo combines the most advanced data security and management technologies to safeguard sensitive data throughout its lifecycle, regardless of location. The Fasoo Data Security Platform is purpose-built for sensitive unstructured data.

"Clearly setting themselves apart from other DRM players in the market, the Fasoo Data Security Platform uses zero-trust principles to enable a unified and highly automated capability to discover, classify, protect, govern, and monitor sensitive files. We are thrilled to partner with Fasoo to offer our regional customers a better, more consolidated platform that enables universal control of data at rest, in transit, and especially in use, while continuously validating whether a user should have access to that data," said Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberKnight.

Due to the increasing incidence of data breaches and high-profile data theft, organizations are deploying Digital Rights Management solutions (DRM) and based on a recent Coherent Market Insights report, the global DRM market is expected to reach US$ 9 billion by 2027. The Fasoo Data Security Platform is purpose-built for sensitive unstructured data. For more information, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/strategies/data-security-platform-and-data-centric-security/ .

About Fasoo

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit www.fasoo.com or contact Sonia Awan, PR for Fasoo at soniaawanpr@gmail.com .

About CyberKnight

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value. For more information, please visit https://cyberknight.tech/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fasoo