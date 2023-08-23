Unlock the Secret of 2023 Monport's Latest Integrated Mopa Fiber Laser Upgrade

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser proudly presents the official launch of the revolutionary Monport GI. This eagerly awaited product release is poised to significantly transform the laser engraving industry, providing laser creators with unparalleled precision, efficiency, and versatility.

"The MOPA series released this time is the long-awaited expectation of many customers. After purchasing our split marking machine, many customers will continue to put forward their own needs, such as wanting a color-marking metal marking machine, this is our original intention to add the MOPA fiber series to our all-in-one new fiber lasers when developing new products. In addition to the low-power marking machines GI20 and GI30, Monport will also provide high-power MOPA marking machines such as GI60 laser, bringing customers a perfect combination of color printing and deep engraving experience." Ryan, a developer from the Monport R&D department said this.

Unparalleled Convenience and Portability

Designed with convenience in mind, the Monport GI boasts a lightweight and portable design. Weighing just 20-22 kg, this all-in-one machine is remarkably lightweight, making it easy to transport and set up in any location. Whether you're working in a workshop or out in the field, the Monport GI is your reliable companion. It is compact size and rounded leading corners ensure that it can be maneuvered effortlessly, while a dustproof board guarantees optimal performance and longevity.

90-degree Rotating Vertical Arm

The Monport GI features an array of special features that set it apart from traditional laser marking machines. First and foremost is the 90-degree rotating vertical arm, which provides a larger engraving space. Unlike other machines that simply combine the main unit and the workbench, the Monport GI's vertical arm can be rotated 90 degrees during installation, allowing for higher and more complex object marking. This MOPA fiber laser offers an expansive engraving space that exceeds the capabilities of traditional models.

MOPA JPT Fiber Laser Technology: Unleash Your Creative Potential

At the heart of the Monport GI is the state-of-the-art MOPA JPT fiber laser technology. This powerful laser enables faster engraving and offers a superior service life, ensuring exceptional results that stand the test of time. With the Monport GI's capabilities, laser creators can achieve precise and high-quality markings on a wide range of materials, including metal, plastic, leather, and more. Let your creative vision come to life with the Monport GI.

Unleash Vibrant Color Markings with Ease

Bring your designs to life with the Monport GI's vibrant color laser engraving capabilities. This innovative machine allows for stunning and various color markings on various materials, enabling you to create unforgettable designs and captivating branding. Whether you're looking to mark promotional items, personalized gifts, or industrial components, the Monport GI ensures that your work stands out from the crowd.

Quiet and Efficient Cooling System

The Monport GI not only delivers exceptional performance but also prioritizes the user's working environment. With its quiet and efficient cooling system, the machine ensures a serene and focused workspace. The automatic working on and down air cooling system dissipates heat efficiently, while noise levels remain at a minimum. This feature allows laser creators to work in peace, without any distractions, and achieve their best work.

The most important features of Monport's GI fiber laser are its light weight, flexibility, and power. The desktop design is combined with a flexible vertical arm and a motorized lifting focus, as well as a powerful MOPA laser. Whether laser creators are engraving gifts at home or setting up a small craft stall at a market, the Monport GI fiber laser portable laser engraving machine can etch and cut quickly and accurately, allowing them to feel the magic of metal laser engraving.

