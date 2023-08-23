MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE'® SETS SAIL WITH U.S. PREMIERE STARTING SEPTEMBER 20, 2023

Great for a Girls' Night Out! Tickets On Sale Now

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GFour Productions, winners of 68 Drama Desk and 54 Tony Awards®, is excited to announce that the long-awaited sequel to the uproarious hit Menopause The Musical® is here with a nationwide tour. Prepare to embark on a side-splitting, heartwarming journey by joining the beloved original characters on a cruise ship for Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change'®.

Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical 2® is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all and friendships never fail.

"We're thrilled for audiences to join us on this hilarious and heartwarming new voyage with Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change'®," said Seth Greenleaf, CEO of GFour Productions. "It's a testament to the power of friendship and a reminder that even in the midst of life's challenges, we must make room for laughter and celebration."

The cast of Menopause The Musical 2® includes Kimberly Ann Harris and Cheryl Mullings (Professional Woman), Stacey Harris and Katie Karel (Soap Star), LaDonna Burns and Ingrid Cole (Earth Mother), and Teri Adams and Nancy Slusser (Iowa Housewife).

Meet the Characters:

Professional Woman – She is a working mother and grandmother in a powerful position in her career. A control freak with an attitude, she is out of control with the big "M," and has little patience with the havoc it is wreaking on her life.

Soap Star – She is obviously past the ingenue that she has played on a popular soap opera. She is struggling, unsuccessfully, to come to grips with aging because it affects her livelihood and her life.

Earth Mother – A vegetarian and possibly an herbalist. She follows astrology, and she might wear Birkenstocks and socks.

Iowa Housewife – Not quite in shape, though her clothes make her look frumpier than she really is. She has no sense of style, but possesses naïve wisdom and is in the midst of grieving the loss of her husband of 30 years.

The U.S. premiere kicks off on September 20, 2023 at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania, before making additional stops through 2024 in Florida, Virginia, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Missouri, South Dakota, Arkansas, Montana, Washington, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Wisconsin, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

The original Menopause The Musical® debuted in Orlando, Florida and ran Off-Broadway for four years performing for more than 1,500 audiences, followed by a U.S. national tour that has been running for more than 20 years. In 2007, it opened internationally in the United Kingdom and has performed in countries including Australia, South Korea, Brazil, France, Slovenia and many more. It is also the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 17 million, Menopause The Musical® has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages.

Reunite with your favorite characters and get your gang back together for a night of laughs, memorable music, and celebrating the power of friendship. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit https://menopausethemusical.com/sequel/.

About GFour Productions

GFour Productions proudly produces some of the world's most recognized shows, from Broadway to the West End. Current Broadway productions and investments include: THE SHARK IS BROKEN; PETER PAN GOES WRONG; THE BOOK OF MORMON; THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG; and SIX. Current tours include: COMPANY (U.S. Tour); ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN (U.S. Tour); TINA:THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL; the international sensation MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL®. Winners of more than 50 Tony Awards® for their productions including NINE, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, MATILDA THE MUSICAL, THE INHERITANCE and more. www.GFourProductions.com

