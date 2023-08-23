GHX Announces Global Expansion in India, Appoints Swastik Bihani as Managing Director and Country Head

By expanding its global delivery footprint, GHX accelerates innovation and keeps customer experience at the core

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today announced the appointment of Swastik Bihani as Managing Director and Country Head of India. In this role, Bihani will lead the expansion of GHX India's Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, driving value enablement through continuity and resilience, while keeping customer experience at the core of the operation. Bihani brings a wealth of experience in technology and enterprise cybersecurity across product management, professional services, support and customer success.

"The healthcare industry is on a digital transformation journey, making investments in a highly skilled global workforce more important than ever," said CJ Singh, chief technology officer, GHX. "Hyderabad is a thriving technical hub and one of the fastest growing cities in the country, making it a natural choice for GHX's ongoing global expansion. Under Swastik's leadership, GHX India is poised to play a critical role in this journey."

Bihani, an alumnus of UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, joins GHX India with more than 15 years of experience in leading high-performance teams across engineering, product management and technical marketing spanning multiple geographies (US, UK, Brazil, India) in the cybersecurity industry. As Head of Products & GM, at Paypal, India, he oversaw all aspects of operations. Prior to this, he was the founding VP of Product Management at Simility, which was acquired for $120M. He also previously held marketing leadership positions at Juniper Networks and CipherCloud.

"I'm delighted to join the GHX team and contribute to the organization's mission to simplify the business of healthcare and improve outcomes," said Bihani. "Delivering on this mission requires operational excellence and deep customer focus. I am confident the team we're building will have the skills, experience and diversity of thought required to deliver on it."

GHX aims to triple its workforce in India by 2025, with plans to expand to more than 300 employees. The focus will be on expanding its Engineering and Operations teams, bolstering its existing technological capabilities and accelerating innovation at scale. GHX joins 27% of the Global 2000, including Salesforce and Cisco, that have leveraged India Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to accelerate innovation and support long-term growth objectives.

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub .

