Craftgate - "One-Stop Shop" payment orchestration platform receives investment from Hepsiburada and D4 Ventures

ISTANBUL, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Craftgate Technology, a "One-Stop Shop" payment orchestration platform ("Craftgate" or the "Company"), announces that the Company received USD 1 million investment from D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform and D4 Ventures, a UK-based venture capital company.

Craftgate logo (PRNewswire)

Based in İstanbul, Türkiye, Craftgate helps e-commerce companies to easily integrate and manage the virtual POS of all banks, many other payment and e-money institutions, alternative and international payment methods, all from a single platform. Craftgate's solutions include virtual POS payment and e-money integration, smart and dynamic payment routing, card storage, one-click payment, recurring payments, closed loop wallet, and payment by link and QR codes, among others.

This investment is expected to enable Craftgate to embark on further growth and marketing opportunities.

Hakan Erdogan: We believe this investment will reinforce our strategy in the e-commerce related payment solutions market

Craftgate CEO Hakan Erdoğan commented: "We believe that Türkiye has an immense potential in fintech services with its young and tech-savvy population, entrepreneurial spirit and high financial inclusion. Since 2007, we have been working on payment systems with a passionate team, a successful product and a strong technological infrastructure. We know very well the dynamics of the banking system and infrastructure providers and we provide solutions to the problems experienced in this great ecosystem with extensive R&D studies. We are growing rapidly day by day with the strength of our investors, such as Hepsiburada and D4 Ventures, who believe in our payment systems experience and product, and we move forward with the goal of becoming global. I think this partnership with our new investors will further reinforce our strength."

About Craftgate:

Craftgate is a fintech company based in İstanbul, Türkiye. It is a "One-Stop Shop" payment orchestration platform where business partners can easily integrate and manage Virtual POS of all banks of they are working with as well as many other payment and e-money institutions, alternative and international payment methods from a single center. Working on the payment systems for years, Craftgate has a deep grasp of the payment system and the infrastructure providers in Türkiye.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192415/Craftgate_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Craftgate