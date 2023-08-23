CISO Global Names Industry Veteran Gary Perkins as Chief Information Security Officer

Former Chief Information Security Officer of British Columbia Joins Global Firm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, has named Gary Perkins as its Chief Information Security Officer. In his new role, Perkins will spearhead cybersecurity strategies and risk management initiatives within the company. Previously serving as the CISO for the province of British Columbia, Perkins brings a wealth of experience in ensuring network availability, data integrity and confidentiality within complex environments. He successfully protected the interests of 45,000 government end-users and 5.4 million citizens for the past decade.

"CISO Global is dedicated to recruiting top-tier thought leaders to fortify our commitment to creating a culture of cybersecurity within our own organization, as well as those of our clients," remarked David Jemmett, CEO of CISO Global. "With the game changing IP we have developed to improve cyber effectiveness, CISO is proud to have Gary leading the way. Gary's extensive background, spanning both the private and public sectors, makes him exceptionally suited to lead in this new role, ensuring our pioneering work in cybersecurity and compliance remains unassailable."

Prior to serving as CISO for British Columbia, Perkins assumed roles of increasing responsibility at TELUS in the Chief Security Office and instructed undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Victoria. He also has earned an impressive collection of more than 20 cybersecurity and information technology certifications and awards, including Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM),and CISSP Certification (ISC2).

"I am honored to embark on this journey as Chief Information Security Officer at CISO Global," said Gary Perkins, CISO for CISO Global. "As cyberattacks escalate in frequency, sophistication and impact, the pervasive challenge facing the cybersecurity industry has become increasingly more apparent. I am excited to leverage my experience in the public and private sectors to elevate the protection of critical assets and data for CISO Global and our clients."

Perkins participates on many industry-related boards and councils, presents regularly on the topic of cybersecurity, and received the Cybersecurity Community Leadership award from ISACA.

Perkins holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in the Management of Technology and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia as well as a Diploma in Criminology from Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

About CISO Global

CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter or at www.ciso.inc.

