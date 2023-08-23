Censys Appoints New Channel Leader to Drive Its Channel-First Strategy

Established Channel Executive Briana Gulley Joins Censys to Accelerate the Organization's Partner Program

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Censys, the leading internet intelligence platform for threat hunting and exposure management, announced impressive channel momentum one year after launching its Channel Partner Program. Since July 2022, Censys has engaged in over 100 partner-sourced opportunities and expanded its program internationally.

Long the choice for large national security solutions resellers, Censys is now turning its attention to all security-focused value-added resellers. This renewed momentum comes as Briana Gulley joins Censys as its Vice President of Global Channel. Gulley plans to continue expanding Censys' Channel Partner Program by emphasizing the company as a channel-first sales organization with a goal to take no deals directly and bring partners into every new opportunity.

"Building a channel business is what I do best. My prior experience with enterprise companies has prepared me to take Censys on a journey to be a channel-first sales organization," said Briana Gulley, Vice President of Global Channel at Censys. "My goal for Censys is to develop a strategy with tactics that allow Censys' Channel Program to be the company's top source for revenue, customer acquisitions and opportunities. Censys is transforming its go-to-market strategy to lead with the channel."

"At Censys, we are committed to the channel-first journey, and Briana is the perfect person to lead us as we continue down this path," says Sarah Ashburn, Chief Revenue Officer at Censys. "Censys' recent growth in the channel speaks volumes about our focus and dedication to our partners and customers. Censys' partners know that when they work with us, they are getting an organization that puts the customer's needs first and will deliver the most accurate and comprehensive view of the network."

To become a channel-first organization, Censys will offer an aggressive margin guarantee for qualifying deals, new logos through the channel, and move direct renewals to go through the channel, eliminating all agreements with one-off partners. All Public Sector partnerships will now be distributed through Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®.

Carahsoft's partnership enables Censys to further expand into the State, Local and Education (SLED) market by providing access to a dedicated business development representative. This representative is solely focused on Censys outbound prospecting.

"Our relationship with Censys continues to be extremely successful. We are dedicated to helping Censys grow their Public Sector partnerships by providing them with the tools they need to accelerate their Public Sector programs," said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "This partnership allows our Carahsoft team and reseller partners to help Censys reach new markets while ensuring all attack surfaces remain secure."

Censys' continued channel growth comes shortly after its recent appointment of several new executives who facilitated relationships with key partners in the market.

Censys' solutions are available through Carahsoft's NCPA contract NCPA01-86, OMNIA Partners contract #R191902 and ITES-SW2 contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Censys team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9808 and Censys@carahsoft.com .

If you are interested in learning more about opportunities to partner with Censys, visit: https://censys.com/partners/ .

About Censys

Censys, Inc.™ is the leading Internet Intelligence Platform for Threat Hunting and Exposure Management. Founded in 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys gives organizations the world's most comprehensive real-time view of global networks and devices. Customers like Google, Cisco, Microsoft, Samsung, NATO, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, and over 51% of the Fortune 500 rely on the company's Exposure Management solution for a real-time, contextualized view into their internet and cloud assets. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity. To learn more, visit censys.io and follow Censys on Twitter.

