Perry Ellis, In Partnership with Concepts In Time, to Unveil Exclusive Men's Watches and Jewelry Collection

With a Focus on Style and Craftsmanship, the Iconic Fashion Brand delivers a Versatile Collection of Timepieces and Men's Fashion Accessories

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Ellis, the global lifestyle brand recognized for its timeless, Always Ready style, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Concepts In Time, a leading producer of quality timepieces and fashion accessories. This dynamic collaboration will see the introduction of a collection of Perry Ellis Men's Watches and Jewelry collection, set to debut on Father's Day 2024.

Concepts In Time, celebrated for its commitment to excellence, innovative designs, and impeccable craftsmanship, has become one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing watch manufacturers. The company's legacy of delivering timepieces that evoke emotions and inspire cherished memories aligns seamlessly with Perry Ellis's ethos of fashion-forward, yet timeless elegance.

"The fusion of Perry Ellis's sophisticated design aesthetic and Concepts In Time Watches' expertise has led to the development of time pieces for the Always Ready Perry Ellis Man," said Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International, Inc. "This collection is not just about accessorizing; it's about making a statement, telling a story, and leaving a lasting impression."

The Perry Ellis Men's Watches and Jewelry collection is poised to make its debut in premier retail destinations, including department stores, travel retail outlets, and cruise ships, with renowned retailers such as Macy's, Belk, Boscov's, and many more. The partnership between Perry Ellis and Concepts In Time Watches extends through 2029, promising a consistent stream of innovative designs and impeccable craftsmanship.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Perry Ellis, a brand known for its cutting-edge fashion sense and quality," stated Steven Cohen, Vice President of Sales at Concepts In Time. "This collaboration represents a harmonious blend of our respective strengths, and we are confident that the collection will captivate retailers, watch enthusiasts, and fashion aficionados alike."

Fashion enthusiasts, watch aficionados, and customers alike can look forward to the release of the Perry Ellis Men's Watches and Jewelry collection on Father's Day 2024. As Perry Ellis and Concepts In Time Watches unite their creative visions, this collaboration promises to deliver timeless elegance and elevate men's fashion accessories to new heights.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances, as well as select children's apparel. The Company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution.

