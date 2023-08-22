Motel 6 and Studio 6 Unveil Discount for Labor Day Travel and Beyond

My6 rewards members score 12% off future bookings starting September 1

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a way to show gratitude to America's workforce this Labor Day, leading economy lodging brands Motel 6 and Studio 6 today announces a new discount for guests.

Motel 6 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Motel 6) (PRNewswire)

Members of My6, the free rewards program from Motel 6 and Studio 6, will save 12% on all reservations booked between Sept. 1 – Sept. 4, 2023, for all stays from Sept. 1 onward. To receive the 12% Labor Day discount and save on reservations and more year-round, travelers can download the free My6 app on iOS and Android.

"Our workforce powers the nation from coast to coast, and we are honored to leave the light on for them," said Julie Arrowsmith, President and Interim CEO of G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. "Now, as a gesture of gratitude for all they do, Motel 6 is pleased to extend special Labor Day travel discounts for everyone hitting the road, whether for work or for play."

Outside of the promotional period, My6 rewards members always receive at least 6% off their stay at more than 1,400 Motel 6 and Studio 6 locations year-round and enjoy access to hundreds of benefits across travel, streaming platforms, food and entertainment. In addition to current perks such as $30 off CheapOAir flights, 30 cents off each gallon of gas with GetUpside, 90 days free on Pandora and free delivery on DoorDash, a new feature on the app allows members to find perks specific to their location.

To book a getaway at one of more than 1,400 Motel 6 or Studio 6 properties across the United States and Canada, download the free My6 app or visit www.motel6.com or www.studio6.com .

About Motel 6

Motel 6 is an economy lodging brand with franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 30 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges and expanded cable channel line-up. Pets stay free at Motel 6 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.motel6.com .

About Studio 6

Studio 6 welcomes travelers in key extended stay markets in the United States and Canada, allowing guests to "Extend your stay, not your budget®". The studios feature living areas and fully furnished kitchens along with linens and cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate, competitive to other economy extended stay hotels. For more information, visit studio6.com .

Media Contact:

Elise Rose

(312) 918-4223

elise.rose@zenogroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motel 6