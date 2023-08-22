Dominion Energy, Airports Authority break ground on solar and energy storage project at Dulles International Airport

Largest renewable energy project ever developed at a U.S. airport

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials from Dominion Energy and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) were joined by federal, state and local leaders today to break ground on the Dulles Solar and Storage project at Dulles International Airport.

Once completed, it will be the largest renewable energy project ever developed at a U.S. airport. It will generate up to 100 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and store up to 50 MW of power, enough clean energy to power more than 37,000 Virginia homes at peak output. All the energy produced will serve Dominion Energy Virginia customers.

By pairing emissions-free renewables with the growing benefits of energy storage, the project is an important part of Dominion Energy's 'all of the above' strategy to reliably serve customers with increasingly clean energy.

"This is an exciting moment for the future of clean, reliable energy, not only for Virginia but for the entire nation," said Bob Blue, Chair, President and CEO of Dominion Energy. "Thanks to our strong partnership with MWAA, millions of travelers flying in and out of Dulles every year will see this powerful symbol of the clean energy transition. Just as air travelers can always count on Dulles to reach their destination, our customers can always count on us to deliver reliable and increasingly clean energy."

"This partnership will result in the largest renewable energy project ever developed at a U.S. airport," said Jack Potter, President and CEO of MWAA. "It's just one of many ways the Airports Authority is constantly working to be a good steward of the environment. We look forward to working with Dominion Energy to help provide emission-free electricity to serve the growing energy needs of the Dulles community and the National Capital Region."

"This groundbreaking marks the beginning of a historic achievement – a first-of-its-kind renewable energy project at a major U.S. airport," said Senator Mark Warner. "I'm hopeful this partnership will serve as a model for future renewable energy projects across the country, paving the way for a greener, energy-independent future. With additional federal investments in clean energy made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act, I'm confident that Virginia will continue to lead the way in innovative clean energy production."

The partnership includes a first-of-its-kind lease agreement that will further advance renewables and electric vehicles at Dulles. Instead of annual lease payments to MWAA, Dominion Energy will develop two 1 MW solar carports that will partially power Dulles facilities, and provide 18 electric transit buses, 50 electric fleet vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations for Dulles operations.

The project will be developed across 835 acres located in the southwest corner of Dulles International Airport. Construction will begin in late 2023 and is expected to be complete by late 2026.

In addition to renewable energy and clean transportation, the project will bring significant economic benefits to Loudoun County and the broader region. Construction of the project will support more than 300 jobs and $200 million in economic activity.

The project received final approval earlier this year after an extensive, multi-year review by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration and Virginia State Corporation Commission, among other state and federal agencies.

