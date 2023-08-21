New Zealand National Lottery Selects Scientific Games' Integrated Systems Technology to Power Growth and Digital Game Innovation

Lotto New Zealand Is at Forefront of Digital Lottery Game Entertainment

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games has been selected as the new systems technology provider for Lotto NZ, the national lottery in New Zealand. Lotto NZ officials recently announced that, as part of its plans for future growth and digital game innovation, the company will replace the Lottery's existing core gaming system and online gaming system with a new, fully integrated next-generation technology that includes a lottery retail system, retail point-of-sale technology, digital lottery platform and a digital content aggregation hub.

As part of a seven-year agreement, Scientific Games' advanced SYMPHONY gaming system was selected to support Lotto NZ's draw-based games engine and communications across its retail network, as well as more than 1,200 Contour.v retailer point-of-sale terminals and wireless ticket checkers. The company's digital lottery platform and the SG Content Hub, an all-new digital content aggregator, will deliver online games, including draw-based games, eInstant games from Scientific Games and leading lottery-focused digital game studios from around the world. The agreement begins with the new systems' go-live date and may be renewed for up to 12 years.

Lotto NZ currently offers Lotto, Powerball, Strike, Bullseye, Keno, and Instant Kiwi (retail and online).

Chris Lyman, Chief Executive Officer for Lotto NZ, said, "Scientific Games' commitment to providing engaging, socially responsible and leading gaming technology, with the customer firmly at its center, was a great match for Lotto New Zealand's values and the future focus of our business. We're confident of a collaborative and successful partnership in the years to come, and we are excited about getting started."

"As we prepare for responsible future growth, it's important that we appeal to a broad base of New Zealanders by delivering innovative and entertaining digital games that are simple to use, safe and fun. We chose Scientific Games as a technology partner based on the company's strong understanding of our goals, its range of integrated products and services that will help us reach our goals and its five decades of industry knowledge and experience."

Each year, Lotto NZ transfers 100% of profits to the NZ Lottery Grants Board, providing essential funding to thousands of community groups and organizations around the country every year for activities and projects. Since Lotto NZ was established as a Crown Entity in 1987, more than $5.5 billion in funding has been returned to New Zealand communities.

Michael Conforti, President, International for Scientific Games, said "Lotto New Zealand is a recognized leader in the global lottery industry, and we are committed to a technology implementation that will responsibly drive its business to the next level for the benefit of all New Zealanders. We are dedicated to helping Lotto New Zealand meet its goal of maximizing returns to New Zealand communities."

The company has provided secure retail instant scratch games to Lotto NZ for more than 30 years.

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe. The company is a leading systems technology provider worldwide and the largest in Europe. Scientific Games is a digital lottery innovator currently serving more than 30 iLottery customers with entertaining game content and industry-leading digital programs, including CRM, loyalty, promotions, second chance, mobile and web applications.

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

