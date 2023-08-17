SONESTA'S AMERICAS BEST VALUE INN RANKED #1 IN J.D. POWER 2023 STUDY

Brand Recognized as "Highest in Guest Satisfaction" Among Economy Hotel Brands

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta), the 8th largest hotel company in the U.S., today announced Americas Best Value Inn was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction* for Economy brands according to the J.D. Power 2023 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index (NAGSI) Study. This recognition specifically highlights Americas Best Value Inn as the leader in three out of the five study factors: Guest Room, Value for Price, and Communications and Connectivity.

"It is an honor to have our Economy Brand, Americas Best Value Inn, named the top Economy Hotel Brand for Guest Satisfaction by J.D. Power," said John Murray, Sonesta's President & Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is a testament to Sonesta's commitment to providing outstanding, personalized customer service to every guest. This award validates our efforts and inspires us to continue setting new benchmarks for guest satisfaction across all of our brands."

Sonesta's Americas Best Value Inn enables guests to enjoy the best value in town in a simple and friendly setting. With over 500 hotels across the U.S., Americas Best Value Inn maintains a majority presence in secondary and tertiary markets. As a completely franchised brand, each hotel is operated by a local entrepreneur who takes pride in delivering what every guest wants: comfort and convenience at the best price.

The J.D. Power North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, now in its 27th year, measures guest satisfaction with the entire hotel stay experience, from pre-stay communication to check-out, based on a guest's recent stay. The study benchmarks brand performance and gives out awards in each of the following market segments: luxury, upper upscale, upscale, upscale extended stay, upper midscale, upper midscale and midscale extended stay, midscale, economy extended stay and economy.

For more information on the J.D. Power 2023 North America Guest Satisfaction Study, visit here .

*Tied in 2023. For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 17 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James; Classico – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; MOD – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Select; Sonesta Essential; Sonesta ES (Extended Stay) Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in Egypt, also; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Red Lion Hotels & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knight's Inn; Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, call 1.800.SONESTA, visit Sonesta.com or RedLion.com.

