Revolutionizing Search & Discovery: Thematic Unveils Trackmatic, an AI-Powered Search Feature Matching Songs to Creators' Video Descriptions and Themes

Accelerating Creativity with AI: Thematic Empowers Creators with Instant Song Matches Based on Video Descriptions and Themes

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thematic takes a leap forward in the realm of music matchmaking with the launch of Trackmatic , its groundbreaking AI-powered search and discovery feature. Designed to elevate creators' experiences, Trackmatic revolutionizes how music is found for videos by instantly matching trending songs to creators' video descriptions and themes.

TrackMatic is Thematic’s AI-powered search and discovery tool that analyzes millions of social videos to match creators with the perfect music for their content. (PRNewswire)

Thematic Empowers Creators with Instant AI-Powered Song Matches Based on Video Descriptions and Themes

Powered by an innovative semantic search algorithm leveraging OpenAI's text embedding model, Trackmatic offers creators an intuitive and accurate way to find the perfect musical accompaniment to their content. Departing from traditional search methods based on genres, moods, or tempos, Trackmatic makes massive advancements in matching songs based on the specific details of video content, leading to more relevant and engaging results.

Key Benefits of Trackmatic:

Time Efficiency: Creators can now save valuable time searching for the ideal songs to complement their videos, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable creative process. Intuitive Search: The AI-powered search feature aligns with how creators naturally search for music, making the process effortless and user-friendly. Precise Song Matches : By considering the semantic meaning of video descriptions and themes, Trackmatic delivers superior song matches, enhancing the overall viewing experience for audiences.

Marc Schrobilgen, Founder and CEO of Thematic, expressed his vision for the new feature: "Our goal is to enhance song matching for creators by understanding how they intuitively search for music. Rather than relying on conventional categories like genre, mood, tempo, etc., creators can now be matched with songs based on the specific details of their video content. It's like having access to your own music supervisor."

Unlocking New Opportunities for Creators and Brands

Building upon the concept of identifying associations between creators' music tastes, content themes, and aesthetics, Thematic's matchmaking algorithm aims to go beyond just songs. The platform is being trained to suggest right-fit tools and services that support creators at any stage of their career.

By offering highly personalized and targeted recommendations, this feature benefits both content creators and brands. It provides creators with opportunities to showcase authentic and relevant products to their engaged audience, strengthening brand partnerships and increasing audience engagement.

As Thematic continues to innovate and elevate the creative experience for its users, Trackmatic stands as a testament to the platform's commitment to driving forward the creative landscape.

About Thematic:

Thematic , a collaborative music discovery and licensing company, empowers creators to source and trade assets on-demand. Their two-sided platform matches creators with licensed music from their favorite artists in exchange for promoting their songs.

Since launching in 2018, Thematic's platform has grown into a global community of over 750,000 creators. By providing seamless music matchmaking and other innovative features, Thematic aims to inspire and support creators with the tools and resources they need to elevate their creative endeavors.

