Powerful Performance, Striking Style: The 2024 Toyota GR Supra

GR Supra 45 th Anniversary Edition Brings a MkIV Tribute to Model Year 2024

Choice of 2.0L or 3.0L Twin Scroll Turbocharged Engine Equipped Models

3.0 Premium Cabin and Seating Adds Rich Hazelnut Interior Color Option

Automatic or Manual Transmission Available on 3.0, 3.0 Premium and 45 th Anniversary Ed.

GR Supra Connect Extended Up to 10-Year Trial Period for 2020-2023 Model Years on All Grades

Complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association, featuring a High-Performance Driving Event with expert instruction

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With its head-turning sports car style and powerful rear-wheel drive performance, the Toyota GR Supra has captured the fun-to-drive spirit of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing. Since it was relaunched in 2019, the fifth generation (MkV) model has earned a reputation for offering balanced handling and punch-above-its-weight performance, all while honoring its legendary place in Toyota's sports car lineage. For 2024, the GR Supra lineup keeps the celebration roaring.

For starters, a 45th Anniversary Edition adds a GR Supra model to the lineup with a nod to the past. Paying tribute to the Supra's place in pop culture, it's available in a choice of fiery orange Mikan Blast or icy white Absolute Zero and equipped with an elevated gloss black rear spoiler, standard. Built on the 3.0 Premium grade, it wears 19-inch matte black wheels, features a black Supra side decal, and is available in a choice of Manual or Automatic Transmission (MT or AT), so it's sure to turns heads while delivering smooth, satisfying shifts around the corners.

The 45th Anniversary Edition joins the already performance-packed lineup of 2.0- or 3.0-liter engine equipped GR Supra models. Drivers can choose from the GR Supra 3.0 or 3.0 Premium grades, powered by an inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine that outputs 382-hp and 368 lb.-ft. of torque or the GR Supra 2.0 grade with an inline 4-cylinder engine that outputs 255-hp and 295 lb.-ft. of torque. The 2.0 model does shave a bit of weight off the scales, with a curb weight that is about 200 pounds less than the 3.0 grades.

The GR Supra also continues offering performance-focused standard equipment across all models, like a double joint-type MacPherson front and multi-link independent rear suspension, sport calibrated electronic power steering, and dual rear exhaust outlets. All models wear high performance Michelin Super Sport tires for maximum grip of the Supra's Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) platform.

On the inside, drivers experience a refined cockpit. The 3.0 Premium brings a luxury feel with power adjustable, leather trimmed seats, and for 2024 adds a new Hazelnut seat and interior color with black also being available. Black soft touch Alcantara and leather-trimmed sport seats are standard on the 2.0 grade and 3.0 base grade models, with manual adjustment on the 2.0 and power adjustment on the 3.0. All GR Supra models come with standard knee cushions for support while hugging the curves.

Audio options add a sonic dimension to a drive in the GR Supra with a 12-speaker, 500-watt JBL® Hi-Fi system standard on the 3.0 Premium. Both the 2.0 and 3.0 models can be upgraded to the 12-speaker JBL system when the available Safety & Technology Plus JBL Package is equipped. For 2024, all GR Supra 2.0 and 3.0 models equipped with the Safety & Technology package will come with Supra Connect Extended Services1. Additionally, Supra Connect Extended Services have been activated for eligible 2020-23 GR Supra models equipped with connected services hardware.

Exterior colors offered across the 2.0 and 3.0 model lineup include Stratosphere (blue), Absolute Zero (white), Nocturnal (black), and Renaissance Red. Mikan Blast is exclusive to the 45th Anniversary Edition. The 2024 GR Supra is expected to arrive on dealer lots this fall with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing (MSRP) of $45,540 plus Dealer Processing and Handling (DPH) of $1,095 for the GR Supra 2.0 model. The GR Supra 3.0 model starts at an MSRP of $54,500 plus DPH (AT or MT equipped).

Driving the GR Supra

The GR Supra's balance of ride quality, powerful acceleration, and agile handling offers an experience that excites the senses from the moment drivers push the start button. Equipped with a dual-branch exhaust manifold, with six ports instead of two, a deep growl rumbles to life at ignition. The exhaust note is just one part of the equation, as the engine is also designed to manage heat and airflow to maximize its 10.2:1 compression ratio while preventing abnormal combustion due to high boost.

With an engine that produces high torque at high rpm, the GR Supra retains the eagerness to rev with turbine-like smoothness, delivering a manufacturer estimated 0-60 time of 3.9 seconds in the 8-speed AT and 4.2 seconds in the MT 3.0 models and 5.0 seconds in the 2.0 grade. Even with all that power, GR Supra 3.0 grades equipped with the AT will achieve a manufacturer estimated 26 mpg combined (25 city/31 highway/27 combined), with the Supra 2.0 achieving a manufacturer estimated 27 mpg combined. Fuel economy is due in part to standard start/stop technology, which shuts the engine off while the car is at rest.

On all grades, drivers can select from Normal, Sport, and Individual modes that adjust throttle response, suspension damping, and power steering settings. Additionally, the 3.0 grade and up include an Adaptative Variable Suspension (AVS) with sensors that constantly detect changes in the driving operations and road surface conditions, and solenoid valves finely control the damping force of the shock absorbers. In 3.0 grade and higher, NORMAL mode provides a high-level balance between vehicle stability and supple ride comfort, enabling sports driving without sacrificing comfort. SPORT mode realizes a reassuring and flat vehicle posture with suppressed roll and driving with a more agile steering response.

All 2024 GR Supra 3.0 models, both AT and MT versions, also benefit from suspension tuning and shock absorbers set for a balance between body roll and ride comfort. The mechanical components in the electric power steering and the system's operating parameters are also tuned for agile handling. All 3.0 models come with an active rear sport differential standard.

45th Anniversary Edition

It's fitting that the fourth year of the fifth-generation model celebrates 45 years of the Supra name. Built on the 3.0 Premium Grade and equipped with the B-58 twin scroll turbocharged inline-six-cylinder engine, th 45th Anniversary Edition GR Supra's low-slung, condensed extreme design is complemented by a large, manually adjustable rear spoiler. The spoiler rises about three inches above the rear decklid and has an adjustment screw that allows drivers to change its angle and influence the amount of downforce being applied to rear wheels.

The 45th Anniversary Edition GR Supra will be available in either Mikan Blast [which means "orange" in Japanese and is pronounced as Mee-kahn] or Absolute Zero. On the outside, the special edition model also features matte-black finished 19-inch aluminum wheels and black painted, opposite mounted brake calipers that wear a GR logo up front. A black side panel graphic with a cutout Supra logo sweeps upward along the side, accentuating the vehicle's contours. Altogether, the special edition brings a touch of nostalgia to the 2024 Supra lineup with a look reminiscent of the MkIV model of big screen fame.

Under the hood, the engine is flanked by exclusive 45th Anniversary Edition orange strut tower braces that bear the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing logo. It will be available with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. The cabin features heated, black leather-trimmed sport seats, black leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, 12-speaker JBL® HiFi Surround system, and full-color Head-Up Display (HUD).

The 45th Anniversary Edition also comes with Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (AT models), Cruise Control (MT models), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function, standard.

Hands On with GR Supra Manual

In 2023, a welcome addition to Mk V Supra was the option of a Manual Transmission. Developed by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Engineers in Japan in cooperation with Toyota Motor Europe, and German transmission supplier ZF, the MT is an option on the Supra 3.0 and 3.0 Premium models.

The manual gearbox was built with components designed specifically to suit the power and torque characteristics of the GR Supra's 3.0-liter 382-hp straight-six engine. The engineering team combined an existing transmission housing and gear set, developed a new shift lever, and removed elements that were not required, such as the acoustic package, which reduced weight, bringing the manual equipped Supra in at 3,389 pounds. At the heart of the transmission is a newly engineered large diameter clutch with a reinforced diaphragm spring. With a larger friction area and a stronger spring, this new component has the high-performance capability appropriate for use with the GR Supra's high-torque engine.

The manual gearbox also features an Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) programmed with new software that prioritizes sporty performance. When upshifting, the parameters are tuned to optimize engine torque at the moment of clutch engagement and release; on downshifts, the software includes rev matching for consistent performance. The iMT is set as the default, but, if the driver prefers, it can be switched off in Individual Mode.

To support take-off, the final drive ratio has been shortened, from 3.15 (in the GR Supra automatic) to 3.46 (in the GR Supra MT). The result is response and gearing appropriate for sports car performance and a manufacturer estimated zero-to-sixty time of 4.2 seconds. Fuel economy for MT equipped GR Supra comes in at an estimated 21 mpg combined.

Close attention was also paid to how a manual shifter could be accommodated in the driver's cockpit. The lever ratio was specifically set to minimize the effort required to make shifts and engage reverse gear. While the weight and shape of the shift knob, along with the quality of shift engagement, have all been precisely defined. Ergonomics were also considered, as the console unit and position of the drive mode selector were adjusted to provide a 1.7-inch clearance between the shift knob and the control panel.

MT Traction, Stability, and Agility Tuning

GR Supra MT equipped models' traction and braking systems are optimized for driving with a stick shift. With the automatic, it's possible to use second gear when pulling away uphill when opposite wheels are on surfaces with different grip levels – for example, when the car is parked on a partly icy road, progress is smooth with virtually no rolling back or wheel slip. With a manual gearbox, first gear must be used and releasing the clutch brings a greater risk of wheel spin. To address the issue, Toyota engineers have tuned the car's TRAction Control (TRAC) system to achieve smooth operation similar to the AT equipped model.

The system is also optimized for the GR Supra's characteristic high engine torque, wide tires, and rear-wheel drive. The car's character when accelerating out of a corner is a key element in the "Fun to Drive" quality Toyota has developed for the GR Supra. For the MT version, the traction control has again been the focus to ensure an ideal balance of agility and stability when exiting a corner on the throttle. TRAC intervention has been calibrated to help maintain stability – so the car can keep faithfully to the driver's intended line – while allowing the right amount of power for a sporty experience.

The ambition to make the GR Supra fun to drive in the most demanding scenarios has helped inspire the Hairpin+ function. This is designed to allow more freedom and reward when taking tight bends on an uphill gradient (more than 5%) with a high-friction road surface. More "freewheel" spin can make such routes more enjoyable to drive, so Toyota has optimized engine torque control to allow a greater difference in wheel spin between the left and right-side tires.

To counter the possibility of "snap-off" oversteer – something that may be hard to control with the car's Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) alone – an Anti-Roll Program (ARP) is in use for both the MT and AT versions of the GR Supra. This intervenes at an earlier point with the VSC to counter any sudden loss of grip when the car's high-response suspension setting is used.

The 2.0-Liter Heater

The GR Supra 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine shares much of its technology with the 3.0-liter inline-six, including a twin-scroll turbo, direct fuel injection and continuously variable timing on both the intake and exhaust camshafts. The variable intake valve lift system adjusts intake valve timing and duration. The bottom line is 255 hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm and a stout 295 lb.-ft. peak torque at 1,550 to 4,400 rpm.

The Supra 2.0 uses the same 8-speed automatic transmission as the 3.0, with an estimated 0-60 mph time of 5.0 seconds. The Supra 2.0 has the same electronically limited 155-mph top track speed as the 3.0, with an estimated 27 mpg combined rating. The launch control feature on the 3.0 carries over as well.

The Supra 2.0 comes in about 200 pounds lighter than the Supra 3.0 while maintaining that model's near perfect weight distribution. Weight reduction is spread throughout the car with differences like smaller front brake rotors than the Supra 3.0 (330mm x 24mm vs. 348mm x 36mm), single-piston calipers vs. four-piston on the 3.0, and lighter weight seating that is manually adjustable.

Safety and Convenience Features

All GR Supra models come equipped with a number of safety features that include Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, Brake Assist, Anti-lock Brake System, Driver and front passenger Advanced Airbag System (front, side, curtain and knee airbags), Vehicle Stability Control, Anti-lock Brake System, Traction Control, and Child Restraint System on the passenger seat.

Standard convenience features include Automatic High Beams, Rearview Camera with parking aid lines, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Hill Start Assist Control, Directional Parking Lights, and 3-point seatbelts for driver and passenger. Automatic Transmission equipped GR Supra models come with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Manual Transmission equipped GR Supra models come with a traditional Cruise Control system.

Audio, Technology Packages, and Connected Features

All 2024 GR Supra models come equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen display that can also be controlled through a rotary touch controller. GR Supra 2.0 models come equipped with a 4-speaker audio system while the 3.0 models have a 205-Watt, 10-speaker audio system standard. The GR Supra 3.0 Premium grade, including the 45th Anniversary Edition, comes equipped with a 12-speaker 500-Watt JBL Premium Audio System.

Wireless Qi charging is standard on the 3.0 equipped with manual transmission and 3.0 Premium. Apple Car Play ® is standard on the 3.0 and 3.0 Premium. Upgrade to the Safety & Technology Package with JBL on the 2024 2.0 and 3.0 grades, and get:

12-speaker 500-watt JBL Audio System

Wireless Apple CarPlay compatible with full screen capability (iOS only)

Qi Wireless Charger (AT models)

Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (AT models)

Navigation

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Speed Limit Information

Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function

Supra Connected Services trial includes Remote Services, Remote Maintenance, Automatic Emergency Call, Real Time Traffic Information, Stolen Vehicle Recovery and Map Updates

The Driver's Assist Package is another available option on the MY24 3.0 Premium, it includes:

Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (AT models)

Cruise Control (MT models)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function

Supra Connect Extension

For 2024, all GR Supra 2.0 and 3.0 models equipped with the Safety & Technology package will come with Supra Connect Extended Services1. Additionally, Supra Connect Extended Services have been activated for eligible 2020-23 GR Supra models equipped with connected services hardware.

The Supra Connect telematics services previously came with a four-year trial subscription in models equipped with the Safety & Technology package. Extended Services are anticipated to last as long as technically feasible based on 4G network availability.

Included in Supra Connect Extended Services are emergency calling, online speech processing, real-time traffic information, remote services and wireless Apple CarPlay, among other features.

The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Generation

The GR Supra was Toyota's first global GAZOO Racing (GR) model and the dream of Toyota President Akio Toyoda to deliver a car that is purely about the joy of driving.

Subsequently, the introduction of models, like the GR Corolla and the GR86 coupe, have reinforced the special qualities that define the GR brand – cars that are born out of a passion for driving and draw directly on the world championship-winning expertise and experience of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing.

At launch, the 2020 GR Supra was offered with a straight-six 3.0-liter engine with 335 hp and 365 lb.-ft. of torque matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. In 2021, the GR team increased the 3.0 Supra to 382 hp and 367 lb.-ft. of torque and introduced a turbocharged four-cylinder GR Supra 2.0 with 255 horsepower and a stout 295 lb.-ft. of torque.

While the car and its performance have received high praise worldwide from media and fans alike, inevitably, the question of whether a manual gearbox would be available persisted. Now that it's official, the addition of a manual transmission option to the Supra lineup means Toyota will offer all three of its U.S. GR models with a stick, which is standard on the GR Corolla and available as an option on GR86.

Complimentary 1-year NASA Membership

Purchase of a 2024 GR Supra comes with a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). GR Supra owners will enjoy a host of benefits, including one free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

Maintenance and Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain and restraint systems for 60,000 miles and corrosion perforation with no mileage limitation. Accessories come with a36-month/36,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Standard ToyotaCare is also included, a no additional cost plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years with unlimited mileage.

Key Standard Features for the Lineup Include

2.0 3.0 3.0 Premium 45th Anniversary Edition Available in Automatic

Transmission only Available in Automatic

and Manual Transmission Available in Automatic

and Manual Transmission Available in Automatic

and Manual Transmission Active Exhaust Everything in 2.0 Grade Plus… Everything in 3.0 Grade Plus... Everything in 3.0 Premium Grade Plus... Automatic engine Stop/Start Active rear sport differential Hazelnut (Tan) or Black

Leather-trimmed Seats Black GR Brake Calipers 18" Cast- Aluminum Wheel New 19" Forged Aluminum Wheel Full-color Head-Up Display (HUD) Black Supra Side Graphic Aerodynamic underbody panel Adaptive Variable Sport (AVS)

suspension system 12-speaker JBL® * HiFi

Surround Sound system Gloss Black Rear Spoiler Dual rear exhaust Sport pedals Toyota Supra Connect Orange GR Logoed Strut Tower Braces 8.8-in. full-digital TFT

LCD gauge cluster Heated seats Qi-compatible wireless

charging tray with

light indicator

Absolute Zero, Nocturnal,

Renaissance Red, or

Stratosphere Blue Colors Absolute Zero, Nocturnal,

Renaissance Red, or

Stratosphere Blue Colors Absolute Zero, Nocturnal,

Renaissance Red, or

Stratosphere Blue Colors Mikan Blast or Absolute

Zero Colors





Black Leather-trimmed Seats

Options and Packages Include

2.0 & 3.0 Models Safety & Technology Package Plus JBL (AT) — Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking function. Technology included: 8.8-in. touchscreen display with navigation, 12-speaker 500W JBL® audio system with amplifier, touchpad rotary control, wireless Apple CarPlay® compatible, Speed Limit Information. Supra Connected Services with trial; includes Remote Services, Remote Maintenance, Automatic Emergency Calling, Real-Time Traffic Information, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, Map Updates. Safety & Technology Package (MT)— Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Parking Sensors with Alert Technology. Technology included: 8.8-in. touchscreen display with navigation, 12-speaker 500W JBL® audio system with amplifier, touchpad rotary control, wireless Apple CarPlay® compatible (iOS only), Speed Limit Information. Supra Connected Services with trial; includes Remote Services, Remote Maintenance, Automatic Emergency Calling, Real-Time Traffic Information, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, Map Updates. 3.0 Premium Models Drivers Assist (AT) —Includes Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (AT only), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function (AT only) Drivers Assist (MT) —Includes Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Parking Sensors

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)*

2024 GR Supra 2.0 AT $45,540 2024 GR Supra 3.0 Base AT $54,500 2024 GR Supra 3.0 Premium AT $57,650 2024 GR Supra 3.0 Base MT $54,500 2024 GR Supra 3.0 Premium MT $57,650 2024 GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition $64,375 Premium Paint MSRP: · Stratosphere (Blue) $425 (available on 2.0, 3.0 and 3.0 Premium) Packages MSRP: · Driver Assist Package: $1,195 (MT & AT) · Safety & Technology Package Plus JBL: $3,485 (2.0 and 3.0 AT) $2,960 (3.0 MT)

*MSRP excludes Dealer Processing and Handling of $1,095

1 Requires a 4G LTE cellular connection. Supra Connect telematics services anticipated to stay active throughout the lifetime of active 4G LTE cellular networks. Enrollment in a paid subscription required upon expiration of applicable trial period. Subject to change without notice. Available on GR Supra 2.0 and 3.0 w/Safety and Technology Package, 3.0 Premium and 45th Anniversary Edition. 4G network dependent.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

About TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing embodies Toyota's commitment to overcoming every limit to make 'ever-better' cars, to forge new technologies and solutions under the extreme conditions of motorsports, and to never stop innovating. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing races its cars to push the limits for better and to learn from the toughest challenges. Competing on every kind of road, no matter what the challenge, inspires TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to build 'ever-better' cars and engineer Toyota's future DNA to bring freedom, adventure, and joy of driving to everyone. For more information, visit www.toyotagazooracing.com.

