General Vape Partners with EBdesign as an Official Distributor of Rebranded Vape

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a monumental step towards innovation and excellence, General Vape is thrilled to announce its official partnership with EBdesign, formerly known as ELF BAR. This collaboration symbolizes a new era in the vaping industry, bringing together two leaders committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.



Get EBdesign vapes from authorized online vape store! Visit Generalvape.com for more information and exclusive prices.

EBdesign's New Chapter: A Partnership with Time-Tested Excellence



The rebranding from ELF BAR to EBdesign signifies more than just a name change; it marks a transformative collaboration with General Vape. Founded under the banner of ELF BAR, EBdesign's rise to prominence has been marked by sophisticated vaping products. The partnership with General Vape amplifies the organization's commitment to constant innovation and alignment with the evolving preferences of a growing customer base.



A Collaborative Line-up of Cutting-Edge Vaping Products

Together, General Vape and EBdesign present an array of cutting-edge vaping devices designed to cater to all levels of vaping enthusiasts. This partnership ensures meticulous attention to detail in every product, offering an unmatched vaping experience. Highlighted products include:

EBdesign BC5000 : The ultimate device for customization and control.

EBdesign TE6000 : Known for sleek design and reliable performance.

EBdesign Pi7000 : Amazing, compact, 7000-puff device.

EBdesign Pi9000 : Lightweight and compact, perfect for those on the go.

A Shared Vision for Flavorful Experience

The partnership brings an explosion of flavors, creating taste experiences that are as varied as they are delightful:

Blue Razz Ice, Cranberry Grape, Cuba Cigar, Energy , and more!

These collaborative flavors promise something for everyone, whether fruity, sweet, minty, or bold.



Find the Partnership's Products on General Vape's Platform

EBdesign's products are available at various retailers, both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. To explore the entire range and place an order, visit General Vape's website at generalvape.com, an easy-to-navigate platform with competitive pricing.



Unmatched Quality at Accessible Price:

The partnership between General Vape and EBdesign ensures accessibility across various price points, from $14.99 for budget-friendly options to premium products. Flavor pods and other accessories are also available at reasonable prices.



Conclusion

By partnering with EBdesign, General Vape fortifies its mission to be at the forefront of vaping technology. This collaboration, marked by a diverse range of products, flavors, accessible pricing, and widespread availability, demonstrates an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

For more information on General Vape and EBdesign's products, visit generalvape.com or contact your local authorized retailer.

