Kindthread Launches White Cross CRFT: A New Collection of Medical Scrubs Redefining Comfort, Style, and Fabric Technology

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindthread, a leading provider of medical uniforms, is proud to announce the launch of its latest collection, CRFT. With a deep understanding of the healthcare industry and a commitment to using sustainable materials, Kindthread aims to revolutionize the way healthcare professionals experience scrubs.

"At Kindthread, our primary focus is on providing exceptional products that cater to the needs of healthcare professionals," said David Murphy, CEO of Kindthread. "We are dedicated to designing scrubs that prioritize comfort, style, and function, allowing medical professionals to feel confident and at ease throughout their demanding workday."

The CRFT collection encapsulates the essence of excellence in healthcare apparel, ensuring that every aspect of the scrubs is meticulously crafted with the utmost care. Made with plant-based and recycled fibers, these scrubs guarantee unparalleled comfort and demonstrate Kindthread's commitment to responsible fashion.

"Our team believes in the significance of sustainability, and we are proud to deliver products that are eco-friendly," said Sallian Song, Chief Product Officer at Kindthread. "CRFT scrubs are high-quality at an amazing value. Every garment is not only comfortable but also stylish with features like fluid resistance that healthcare professionals appreciate."

One of the standout features of the CRFT collection is its incredible fit and design, catering to all body types. Kindthread recognizes that not all healthcare professionals have standard body sizes and strives to create inclusive scrubs that cater to everyone's needs.

"Innovation is at the core of Kindthread," mentioned Murphy. "We believe it's possible to create products that are both beautiful and responsible and we accomplished that with our newest brand in White Cross CRFT."

As one of the most trusted brands in the healthcare industry for over 100 years, White Cross understands the evolving needs of hospitals and nurses. With the launch of the CRFT collection, they reaffirm their commitment to providing innovative, high-quality scrubs that blend superior craftsmanship, sustainability, and unparalleled comfort.

CRFT will be available at scrubs retail stores and online. To learn more about White Cross, visit WhiteCrossUniforms.com.

About White Cross:

White Cross is a leading provider of medical uniforms, dedicated to serving the healthcare industry for over 100 years. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability, White Cross offers scrubs and medical apparel catering to healthcare professionals' unique needs.

About Kindthread:

Kindthread is a modern, digitally-forward, customer-obsessed organization dedicated to serving healthcare professionals while driving positive community impact. Our global ecosystem of trusted brands and highly coveted products creates an unprecedented retail experience for healthcare professionals worldwide. The Kindthread portfolio of brands includes White Cross, Landau, and Chefwear.

