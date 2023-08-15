Wildfire Ranks No. 60 in the Inc. 5000 Boasting a Three-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 7,437%

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Wildfire Systems Inc., an innovative financial technology platform that powers reward programs, shopping companions, and content monetization, ranks No. 60 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Wildfire Systems' enterprise platform enables partners to embed social commerce, rewards, and cashback offerings within their existing services. Its patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for partners. By harnessing word-of-mouth recommendations, Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 30,000 online merchants including 1800-flowers, Dell, Macy’s, and Sephora. (PRNewsfoto/Wildfire Systems) (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.," said Jordan Glazier, CEO of Wildfire. "Making the top 2% of the Inc. 5000 is a testament to our team's passion, hard work, and commitment to our clients' success. Our rapid growth is also a result of our collaborative strategic partnerships and incredible support from our investors. With the continuing expansion of our white label rewards platform and the recent launch of RevenueEngine, we're excited to continue the momentum and take Wildfire's growth to the next level."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Wildfire's innovative technology platform powers reward programs and shopping companions for financial institutions and technology companies, from early stage startups to some of the largest companies in the world, including Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Microsoft, to help their customers save money and earn cashback rewards when they shop online. In 2022, Wildfire helped consumers save over $260 million on their online purchases at thousands of participating brands, across more than 32 million online shopping journeys. In March,

Wildfire was named to CB Insights' third annual Retail Tech 100 , which showcases the 100 most promising private retail tech companies in the world. In July, the company launched RevenueEngine , the first solution for monetizing ecommerce transactions driven by generative AI-powered applications, plugins, and products.

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire Systems provides an enterprise platform that enables clients to embed social commerce, cashback rewards, digital coupons, shopping companions, and content monetization tools within their existing services. Wildfire's patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for clients. Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 50,000 online merchant programs in over 50 countries. The company is based in San Diego County and was founded in 2017. For more information, visit wildfire-corp.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

