For Second Consecutive Year, DataDome Makes the Inc. 5000

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 415%, DataDome Ranks 1407 Overall Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, is proud to announce that for the second year in a row, it has made the Inc. 5000–the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America–ranking 1407 overall.

"This achievement – for the second consecutive year – demonstrates the mission-critical value our solution delivers to businesses in the face of an ever-expanding online fraud landscape. In 2022 alone, we blocked more than 250 billion attacks," says Benjamin Fabre, CEO of DataDome. "In a world where the increased sophistication of bots makes every company a potential target, DataDome is committed to debilitating fraudsters. We owe our success to each and every customer who trusts in the work we do to free the web of fraudulent traffic."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of DataDome's channel partner program expansion , as well as closing $42M in Series C funding to advance the fight against bad bot developers and online fraud. DataDome has received widespread recognition in the past year for its market-leading detection and mitigation capabilities. It is Great Place to Work certified, is a G2 leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation, and has won numerous industry awards .

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

DataDome's solution assesses the intent of a visit in real time, every time, to detect and mitigate attacks on mobile apps, websites, and APIs with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Such performance is made possible by the solution's ability to adapt machine learning algorithms in real time, at the edge. DataDome protects 300+ enterprises from account takeover, scraping, payment fraud, DDoS, credential stuffing, and more.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our machine learning solution analyzes 3 trillion data points per day to adapt to new threats in real time. Our 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including Rakuten and AngelList. A force multiplier for IT security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. In 2022, DataDome was named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave: Bot Management and ranked the top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation for Fall 2022, Winter 2023 and Spring 2023.

