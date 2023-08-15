Earnest Analytics named Snowflake Retail and Consumer Goods Marketplace Partner of the Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Analytics announced that it was named the Retail and Consumer Goods Marketplace Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023.

Earnest was recognized for the company's achievements as part of the Snowflake Data Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers understand the consumer economy with real-time data listed on Snowflake Marketplace .

"We are honored to be named Snowflake's Retail and Consumer Goods Marketplace Partner of the Year. Snowflake enables us to simplify the onboarding process for new customers so they can start extracting value from Earnest data even faster. The platform also gives us the flexibility to deliver data to any size customer, from the smallest startup retail brands to the largest institutional investors. Snowflake is an integral partner in getting Earnest data to market," said Michael Maloof, Head of Marketing at Earnest Analytics.

"We are pleased to honor Earnest Analytics with the Snowflake's Retail and Consumer Goods Marketplace Partner of the Year award," said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. "Snowflake's strong partner ecosystem is foundational to our mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven, and together with partners like Earnest, we can help organizations across industries better activate and unlock their data for business value."

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid , allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to discover, evaluate, and purchase the data, data services, and applications needed to innovate for business, click here.

About Earnest Analytics

Founded in 2012 as Earnest Research, Earnest Analytics measures the consumer and healthcare economies with real-time data, providing actionable insights for institutional investors, companies, consultants, and government agencies. Earnest's structured datasets provide clear, correlated signals, with tools for deep fundamental analytics on Consumer Spend, Retail Pricing, CPG, and Healthcare Claims. Earnest enables companies to deeply understand consumer habits and national health trends. For more information visit www.earnestanalytics.com.

