Chick-fil-A Introduces The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich

The first ever seasonal spin on the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich delivers sweet, savory and subtly spicy flavors

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Monday, August 28, guests will have the chance to experience Chick-fil-A's first ever twist on its beloved original, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. Accompanying the sweet and savory sandwich is a deliciously cool sidekick - the Caramel Crumble Milkshake - delivering fall flavors in the brand's latest seasonal offering. Both menu items will be available nationwide*, while supplies last.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9193651-chick-fil-a-fall-menu-offerings/

An Original Take on an Original

After the positive introduction of seasonal entrées like the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, Chick-fil-A's culinary team began exploring a new seasonal spin on its Original Chicken Sandwich – the first time ever to experiment with the fan-favorite.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich combines classic Chick-fil-A flavors with a sweet and subtly spicy kick. Featuring an original Chick-fil-A filet, topped with custom-made creamy pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños and served on a warm, toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey.

When considering the perfect accompaniments to the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A Chef Stuart Tracy considered some of the popular components of a standout sandwich: savory, melty with just the right amount of salt and sweet to balance. With these elements in mind, he chose three delicious ingredients to take the original in a new direction:

Pimento Cheese : Custom-made by Chick-fil-A, the combination of sharp cheddar cheese, green chilis and red pimentos work together to create a savory, melty spread atop the original Chick-fil-A filet.

Jalapeños : Never before used in a Chick-fil-A entrée and sourced especially for the brand's menu item, the mildly pickled jalapeños deliver just enough heat to balance the sweet and salty flavors.

Honey: Sweet and smooth, the drizzle of honey on our warm toasted bun adds a subtly sweet flavor to tie everything together.

"We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients. With our custom-made pimento cheese and specially sourced jalapeños, we hope to deliver a new and exciting sandwich our guests will love."

STUART TRACY, CHICK-FIL-A CHEF AND CREATOR BEHIND THE HONEY PEPPER PIMENTO CHICKEN SANDWICH

After more than a year of experimenting with nearly 30 sandwich options, and a successful market test in Asheville, N.C. and upstate South Carolina in 2020, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich was selected to roll out nationally. During testing, customers rated it highly on taste and value, surpassing other seasonal sandwiches and putting it on par with the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich.

Fall Flavor Fusion

Combining cozy fall flavors in a cool, sweet treat, the Caramel Crumble Milkshake is the perfect addition to the seasonal menu (and a Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich order). Made with creamy butterscotch caramel flavors, hand-spun Chick-fil-A Icedream®, blondie crumbles and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Since 2006, guests have raved about Chick-fil-A's seasonal milkshakes and are always eager to taste the delicious variations. When creating the brand's seventh seasonal milkshake, Chick-fil-A Chef Christy Cook was inspired by the flavors that caramelize at the bottom of a blondie pan. After a successful market test in Salt Lake City in 2021, Chick-fil-A knew the Caramel Crumble Milkshake (formerly known as the Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake) would be the next seasonal shake sensation.

"Innovation has been part of Chick-fil-A's history since 1964 when S. Truett Cathy created the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. Since then, we're always in tune with our customers' appetites and look to create menu items that satisfy their cravings and offer unique flavor combinations. Combining new and surprising ingredients with classic Chick-fil-A flavors, we hope both these new menu items will deliver a delicious new spin for our guests to enjoy."

LESLIE NESLAGE, DIRECTOR OF MENU AND PACKAGING AT CHICK-FIL-A

Customers can check the Chick-fil-A® App or contact their local restaurant to find out if these menu items are served at a nearby location for dine-in, pick up or delivery.

To read the latest information about Chick-fil-A's menu innovations and more, visit chick-fil-a.com/stories.

*Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will not be available at our Hawaii locations.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc. Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 190,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,800 restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee's Choice award by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR Magazine's Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year for 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and via @ChickfilANews.

Twitter: @ChickfilANews

View original content:

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.