WILsquare Capital Expands Quilting and Crafting Platform Through Acquisition of June Tailor Assets

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WILsquare Capital ("WILsquare"), a St. Louis-based private equity firm, announced that AccuQuilt, LLC ("AccuQuilt"), a subsidiary of its portfolio company TekBrands, LLC ("TekBrands"), has completed the acquisition of the brand, product line and other key assets of June Tailor, a leading designer and marketer of innovative quilting, sewing and crafting products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since 1961, June Tailor has been developing unique solutions for enthusiast quilters and sewists. June Tailor is well known for its problem-solving rulers, pressing tools, consumable notions and wide assortment of sewing kits that enable crafters of any skill level to create high-quality projects with ease. The acquisition allows AccuQuilt to expand its reach and strengthen its position in the industry with June Tailor's reputation and complementary product line.

"I am delighted about the opportunity to grow June Tailor as part of the AccuQuilt family," said Renee Thomas Jacobs, CEO of TekBrands. "June Tailor's brand and products are a natural fit with AccuQuilt. We look forward to inspiring our customers with many new and innovative solutions as a result of this combination."

"We are pleased to add June Tailor to the TekBrands platform of brands," said Andrew Scharf, Director at WILsquare. "This acquisition enhances TekBrands' ability to connect with its target audience across multiple channels and furthers its mission to elevate customers' quilting and crafting experience."

About AccuQuilt

AccuQuilt offers quilters, fabric crafters and retailers a premier line of fabric cutters, dies, patterns, embroidery downloads and accessories that help quickly and accurately cut, press, sew and embellish pieced shapes. AccuQuilt cutters are loved for increasing a quilters accuracy and speed and allowing injured or disabled quilters to pursue their craft. AccuQuilt also offers quilters a wide variety of rich educational resources to enhance their quilting experiences.

About TekBrands

Headquartered in Omaha, NE, TekBrands provides premier solutions to customers in a multitude of industries. The AccuQuilt, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros, and MemoryStitch brands and product offering deliver an exceptional customer experience and quality products that save valuable time. Quilters, educators, craft retailers, paper crafters, stationery designers, as well as professionals within the medical, packaging and advertising fields experience first-hand the unique experience created by TekBrands' culture of innovation.

About WILsquare Capital

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution and technology companies. The firm is currently investing out of WILsquare Capital Partners Fund II, L.P.

