Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2023

TOKYO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2023. FY24 Results Under the strengthened fixed cost structure, profitability in Automobile Business has improved by maximizing the effects of increased sales unit mainly in North America .

Total Profit: Operating Profit 394.4 billion yen / Operating Margin 8.5% FY24 Forecast Remain unchanged from the previous forecast*.

*Previous forecast: announced on May 11 th Stock Split Decided to split one share of common stock into three shares to expand the investor base by reducing the Company's stock price per investment unit. Honda's financial results can be accessed from following web site address.

