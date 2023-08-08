Hirewell Expands West Coast Presence With Acquisition of The Collective Search

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirewell is pleased to announce its acquisition of The Collective Search , a San Francisco-based recruiting firm with a focus on helping VC and PE backed companies scale their go-to-market teams.

Hirewell's acquisition of The Collective Search continues its mission to create a tech-enabled talent ecosystem, following the $21MM investment from Prytek in 2021.

For over 20 years, Hirewell has given clients a competitive advantage. Partnering with Hirewell's top-rated recruiters has helped them hire game-changing talent. Hirewell has expanded its solutions with the additions of Sourcewell (AI sourcing tool), Rainmakers (talent marketplace), TritonExec (exec search), and now The Collective Search (Bay Area recruiting firm). The Collective Search has successfully helped VC and PE backed companies on the West Coast scale their sales teams for the last 8 years. The integration of Collective Search into the Hirewell talent ecosystem will empower The Collective Search's network with Hirewell's vast talent capabilities while expanding Hirewell's footprint in Silicon Valley.

"The Collective Search has an impressive track record. They have deep experience helping high-growth tech companies hire top sales talent. Once I got to know Tom, I realized we shared the same ideals and commitment to client success. They are an ideal fit within the Hirewell family." - Matt Massucci, Founder and CEO of Hirewell

"A core guiding principle for us at The Collective has always been taking the time and care to consider every aspect of a placement. A perfect match between a candidate and a company can completely change the trajectory of a business - and of a talented individual's career. After Hirewell acquired my friends at Rainmakers and Matt and I started talking, I realized that Hirewell had this exact same painstaking attention to detail in their DNA.

Now that we've joined forces, we can bring this ethos to a much broader segment of our clients' organizations. The Collective can continue to deliver the same boutique, high-touch service our clients have been used to in the sales recruiting vertical, while benefiting from Hirewell's deep domain experience and cutting-edge recruitment tech across Engineering, Sales, Marketing, HR, F&A, Supply Chain, and Exec Search." - Tom Wilkinson, Founder of The Collective Search / Managing Director at Hirewell

Hirewell's recent additions will continue to fuel its rapid growth while contributing to Prytek's vision to create industry and client impact through vertically integrated value chains.

Hirewell is a global talent acquisition solutions provider. Hirewell partners with organizations to provide talent in numerous ways including search, recruitment consulting (strategy & delivery), OnDemand recruiters, and hiring accelerator events. Hirewell has dedicated recruiters with deep functional knowledge in technology, go-to-market, HR, finance, accounting, and real estate services. As Prytek 's Talent Solutions Division, Hirewell is combining its recruiting services with cutting-edge technology through strategic M&A to build a talent ecosystem for the modern world. Want to learn more? Follow Hirewell on LinkedIn and subscribe to the Talent Insights series .

The Collective Search is a boutique recruitment consultancy headquartered in San Francisco, CA. The Collective specializes in high-touch sales recruiting for rapidly scaling venture-backed companies, especially those in the Software-as-a-Service sector. The company was founded in 2015 with a vision to differentiate itself by taking a painstakingly personal approach to matching talented sales professionals of diverse backgrounds with high performing companies where they can not only succeed, but also thrive. This formula has played an important role in helping accelerate growth at companies such as Ramp, Samsara, Everlaw, Pilot, WorkRamp, Handshake, and Heap. To learn more, follow The Collective Search on LinkedIn .

