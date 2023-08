FDA Roundup: August 8, 2023

June 2015

Today, the FDA announced it is issuing a direct final rule to complete administrative actions that reflect the agency's final determination that the use of partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) in foods is no longer Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS). In the 2015 final determination, the FDA indicated that there were outdated references to PHOs in regulations that the FDA would address separately. The FDA's actions regarding PHOs address artificial sources offat, howeverfat will not be completely removed from the food supply because it occurs naturally in meat and dairy products and is present at very low levels in other edible oils.