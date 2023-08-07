PIONEERING REAL-ESTATE TECH COMPANY MODWELL & CHRISTIE'S INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE PARTNER TO PUT MODERN SELLING TOOLS IN THE HANDS OF TOP AGENTS

The program will give high-performing agents direct access to Modwell's revolutionary 3D listings service in order to unlock the true potential of any property

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modwell , the design technology company transforming how the $4 trillion dollar global realty market buys, sells and lists properties, and Christie's International Real Estate, today announced a first-of-its kind partnership that will provide top agents of the world's leading high-value real estate brand with access to its game-changing suite of real estate listings solutions.

The partnership between the two companies will give 50 of Christie's International Real Estate's Masters Circle agents – the highest grossing agents across the brand's U.S. network – the ability to leverage Modwell's proprietary and patented tech-based design platform in order to showcase home listings in an unprecedented, modernized fashion, drive sales and help future buyers envision the full potential of any home, apartment or property lot. The Modwell infrastructure is even flexible enough to accommodate developer-ready parcels.

Specifically, these Christie's International Real Estate Masters Circle agents, representing 39 luxury markets across at least 15 states, will be able to access Modwell's suite of solutions including:

Enhanced Listings. Which takes an existing property and applies 3D scanning and modeling technology in order to reimagine and fully realize the untapped design potential of any property's interior and exterior. From there, agents will be able to share design exhibits via their own user profile directly to their network of clients in order to sell more, faster.

Next Gen 3D Showrooms. Modwell's virtual "warehouse" that curates a highly individual aggregated listings experience for real-estate professionals and their organizations. These digital showrooms are designed so that agents can showcase featured properties and attach their personal showrooms to Modwell's larger Masterbrand Showroom.

Consumer Home Vaults. Created to supercharge referrals (which make up 82% of agent revenues in the U.S.), this interactive solution gives agents an opportunity to maintain more meaningful relationships with their clients over the lifetime of their home ownership. Clients are invited onto Modwell's platform in order to fully document their home by uploading their surveys, floor plans, 3D models and more into a purpose-built design hub.

"We're thrilled to be able to work with an esteemed brand like Christie's International Real Estate. Technology has enabled consumers to change how they live their lives – from how they communicate, to what, when and how they connect with content, to how they purchase goods and services. While home buying should be no different, and 97% of consumers use online tools when buying a home, listings have remained legacy based. Modwell is changing that paradigm through advanced technology and we're excited that Christie's International Real Estate's top agents will be able to leverage our platform in a way we think will help them sell more," said Jonathan Reisman, Co-Founder, Modwell.

"Christie's International Real Estate has a rich and storied history as a market leader and a lot of that has to do with continually giving our agents innovative ways to engage with potential clients. Our program with Modwell continues that high standard and we're excited to get their technology into the hands of our top agents in order to drive a more efficient and interactive process," said Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie's International Real Estate.

In under a year, Modwell has disrupted an industry stuck in legacy models, creating the highest fidelity 3D technology to power a better overall real estate experience for both buyers and sellers across a varied array of industry verticals and segments.

The company was selected for the prestigious Moderne Ventures' Passport Program, a six-month industry immersion program that catalyzes the growth of its companies by offering its participants education, mentorship, and pilot opportunities with new customers via access and exposure to Moderne's Network of real estate – and real estate adjacent – industry leaders. The program is highly selective with the Moderne Ventures team evaluating over 4,500 companies a year, but selecting on average 6 to 10 companies per class. In February, the company's technology was prominently featured in the Bravo hit "Million Dollar Listings'' and, more recently, it provided the technology behind a prominent Robb Report listing and article .

About Modwell

Modwell is a design tech company whose first-of-its-kind collaborative platform and tools empower agents and buyers to modernize their real estate experience. While other industries have evolved to match our 21st century lifestyles and preferences, real estate has stayed relatively the same. Modwell was founded in 2020 by architecture and marketing veterans who not only set out to close that gap but who have a clear vision for where real estate is going as the world embraces virtual realities.

About Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie's International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market.

