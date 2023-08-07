The Joint Chiropractic Marks Expansion Milestone with 900th Clinic Opening

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, is delighted to announce the opening of its 900th clinic, accomplishing a significant growth benchmark less than one year after celebrating 800 location openings last September.

"Just over two percent of franchise systems have reached 900 units," said Peter D. Holt , President and CEO of The Joint.

"We thank our franchisees, regional developers and corporate team, as well as our Doctors of Chiropractic and wellness coordinators, who understand the importance of bringing convenient and affordable chiropractic care to communities across the country," said Peter D. Holt, President and CEO of The Joint Corp. "This is a remarkable milestone. Just over two percent of franchise systems have reached 900 units, and we are proud our team achieved this elite tier of franchising."

The Joint Chiropractic's growing national footprint is meeting the increased demand for a healthier lifestyle. A recent study by McKinsey & Company indicates that around 50 percent of U.S. consumers report wellness as a top priority in their day-to-day lives1.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services including no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

The official 900th clinic in the network is located in Texarkana, TX.

"Every day, we see the difference that routine chiropractic care has for the health and wellbeing of our patients," said Dr. Hannah Hoyt, D.C. and Franchisee for The Joint Chiropractic – Texarkana. "Our franchisee group is not only proud to be the 900th clinic in The Joint Chiropractic network, but also to deliver quality and affordable chiropractic care to our Texarkana neighborhood. This is our second The Joint clinic and we are excited to continue to serve the needs of our patients, as well as grow our business in East Texas."

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 850 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

This clinic is owned and operated by Soul Purpose.

1 McKinsey & Company. Still feeling good: The US wellness market continues to boom. mckinsey.com; September 2021.

